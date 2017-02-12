Thievery_Corp

Thievery Corporation Visits the Temple of I & I

Hot off the heels of their smashing performance at the Tabernacle in December, during which vocalist Loulou Ghelichkhani even presided over an onstage wedding ceremony, Thievery Corporation have released their tenth full-length, The Temple of I & I.

Informed by the musical and cultural sensibilities of Jamaica, it’s very much a product of its environment: Group principle Eric Hilton reports that “high grade ganja and bottles of Appleton rum started to show up on the reg.” Get yourself a copy while it’s hot, and don’t forget to pass the dutchie. After all, it’s always 4:20 somewhere.

