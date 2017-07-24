Torres Has Three Futures Approaching

Torres, the performing moniker for Macon-bred Brooklynite Mackenzie Scott, returns with her third album on September 29th. Three Futures marks another step up the corporate ladder, as Torres graduates to the prestigious 4AD label.

Scott recorded Three Futures in England with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator Rob Ellis, as she did on 2015’s Sprinter, and nudges her sound further onto St. Vincent’s mechanized, theatric turf. Unashamedly outspoken in her Christian faith, Scott also has long been fond of playing with visual imagery – videos for “Skim” and the title track up the ante on that front with their lesbian eroticism, or “celebrating the body as a mechanism of joy,” as she puts it. I wonder how this will play with her conservative family at holiday dinner.