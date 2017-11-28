Birth_Defects

Ty Segall Producing New Birth Defects

LA’s Birth Defects might be the most savage sounding rock ‘n’ roll band you’re too pussed out to pay attention to, but hopefully that changes when Ghost Ramp Records unlocks the cage door on their sophomore album Everything Is Fine on January 26th. It’s produced by Ty Segall. You’ve heard of him, right? See – now you’re interested.

If you don’t believe me, check out the killer track “YOLF,” which you can find online via SoundCloud now. Foaming, fang-bearing vocals atop some insane, relentless thrash make for ninety of the most intense seconds you’ve ever wet your shorts to. Now go clean up and grow some chest hair.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
CaliforniaLos AngelesMetalPunkRAWK

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Margo Price – All American Made

Margo Price – All American Made

Record Reviews
  • 28 Nov
  • 0
Ty Segall Producing New Birth Defects

Ty Segall Producing New Birth Defects

News Leak
  • 28 Nov
  • 0
Scott McCaughey Recovering From Stroke

Scott McCaughey Recovering From Stroke

News Leak
  • 28 Nov
  • 0
Zac Brown Thinks He’s Bruno Mars

Zac Brown Thinks He’s Bruno Mars

News Leak
  • 27 Nov
  • 2
Get Out! November 27 – December 3

Get Out! November 27 – December 3

Get Out!
  • 26 Nov
  • 0
The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top