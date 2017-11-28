Ty Segall Producing New Birth Defects

LA’s Birth Defects might be the most savage sounding rock ‘n’ roll band you’re too pussed out to pay attention to, but hopefully that changes when Ghost Ramp Records unlocks the cage door on their sophomore album Everything Is Fine on January 26th. It’s produced by Ty Segall. You’ve heard of him, right? See – now you’re interested.

If you don’t believe me, check out the killer track “YOLF,” which you can find online via SoundCloud now. Foaming, fang-bearing vocals atop some insane, relentless thrash make for ninety of the most intense seconds you’ve ever wet your shorts to. Now go clean up and grow some chest hair.