U2_Joshua_Tree

U2’s Joshua Tree Reaches 30 Rings

The Joshua Tree, the 1987 breakthrough album from Irish anthemists U2, turns 30 this year. You know what that means: a super-deluxe collector’s edition!

Released through Interscope Records on June 2nd, in addition to the original 11 cuts you’ll be treated to a live recording of the Madison Square Garden show from the ’87 Joshua Tree tour; rarities and B-sides; pointless 2017 remixes from the likes of Daniel Lanois, Steve Lillywhite, Jacknife Lee and Flood; plus a 64-page hardcover book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge. You’re probably already aware of the band’s 2017 tour, coming soon to a stadium near you (or not), wherein U2 will be performing the whole album in its entirety along with plenty of other songs. Well the God I believe in isn’t short of cash, mister, but you will be if you plunk down the money for all this stuff.

But really, the only reason we’re mentioning any of this is ‘cuz we think it’s kinda neat to see an actual color outtake from Anton Corbijn’s Mojave Desert photo session for the album cover.

Photo by Anton Corbijn.

