Wax_Idols_Matthew_Vincent

Wax Idols Promise a Happy Ending

Three decades or so prior to where we find ourselves mired right now, Wax Idols would be revered by the press as one of the brightest bands on the planet, their songs would be played regularly on forward-thinking commercial radio outlets and they’d be headlining large clubs and small theaters worldwide, perhaps even bigger venues. Led by the captivating and driven musician, singer and songwriter Heather Fortune, the Oakland-based quartet knocks out boldly catchy, passion-filled ‘80s-style pop-rock tunes dowsed in enough stabbing guitars and throbbing post-punk darkness that all the pale kids in black clothes and excessive eyeliner will even slouch outta the shadows for a dance or two.

So make note of the date, May 16th. That’s when Wax Idols’ fourth album, Happy Ending, hits the proverbial hi-fi in the sky. From what we’ve heard of it thus far, this could be their most intense and satisfying discharge to date. So far, only a few West Coast live shows have been announced but you know how these things go. They’ll make it back to Atlanta eventually.

Photo by Matthew Vincent.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
CaliforniaGoth-PopIndie RockPost-Punk

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Uber Comedy Stuber Pulls Into Atlanta

Uber Comedy Stuber Pulls Into Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 17 Apr
  • 0
Subsonics Splatter a New Platter

Subsonics Splatter a New Platter

Support Our Troops
  • 17 Apr
  • 1
Wax Idols Promise a Happy Ending

Wax Idols Promise a Happy Ending

News Leak
  • 17 Apr
  • 0
Liza Anne

Liza Anne

Feature Stories
  • 17 Apr
  • 0
A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place

Movie Reviews
  • 16 Apr
  • 0
Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time

Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time

Record Reviews
  • 16 Apr
  • 0
Back to Top