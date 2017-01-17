Wesley Stace Gets Busy With the Jayhawks

Wesley Stace, ever the rascal, always has something fun and interesting up his sleeve. Come Feb. 24, he’ll soon regale us with his long-awaited collaboration with the Jayhawks. Wesley Stace’s John Wesley Harding Featuring The Minneapolitan Sounds Of The Jayhawks materialized at Minneapolis’ Flowers Studio, where the Jayhawks recorded Smile. Gary Louris and Stace coproduced.

The artist formerly known as John Wesley Harding (a rose by any other name, right?) has also set his sights on the realm of vaudeville. Not one to rest on his laurels for long, Stace plans to return to the road with his Cabinet of Wonders troupe, a traveling spectacular of story and song featuring a revolving cavalcade of musicians, authors and humorists. The reunited Belly, author Jay McInerney, Susanna Hoffs, Freedy Johnston, Langhorne Slim and Bobcat Goldthwait (!) are a few of the many guests that signed on for one or more stops of the tour, which commences its next journey through the States Feb. 16.