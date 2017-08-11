Yung Mazi Bulletproof No More

A guy who called himself Yung Mazi became the latest metro Atlanta rapper to be murdered in cold blood Sunday night, a time-honored tradition that has become part of the city’s social fabric. Mazi, born Jibril Abdur-Rahman, was leaving Urban Pie (not the name of his rapper girlfriend, but the Kirkwood pizza joint) (although it should be the name of someone’s rapper girlfriend) just before 9 p.m. when he was gunned down. Found on Hosea L. Williams Drive, within spitting distance of the APD’s Zone 6 precinct station, the “rapper on the rise” had been shot multiple times in what was undoubtedly a planned hit. Authorities described a suspect – who as of this time has not been apprehended – as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a white T-shirt. In other words, about half of the population of metropolitan Atlanta.

Clearly a man with some violent rivals, it was not the first time the 31-year-old from Conyers had eaten hot lead, by a long shot. (No pun intended.) By Mazi’s own count, which may or may not be entirely accurate, he stated in a YouTube video posted in June 2016 that at that point in his turbulent life he’d already been shot 10 times. This was before he was shot last December 27th while waiting to order a plate of greasy early morning grub inside an Atlanta Waffle House. After that incident, Mazi tweeted (later deleted) that “God made me bulletproof.” God had no comment after the fatal shooting of August 6th.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s political leaders and cultural commentators continue to tolerate/celebrate thug life and promote trap houses as tourist destinations. ChooseATL…for your next drive-by.