Nashville Pussy – Pleased to Eat You

Longtime dominators of sleazy Southern punk-metal, Nashville Pussy – who’ve actually been based out of Atlanta for most of their existence – have kicked so much ass since 1997 it’s hard to believe there’s still any ass left to be kicked. And yet, right out of the gate, their latest album Pleased to Eat You flattens the weak and unsuspecting with a rowdy stampede of balls-out volume and intensity.

Blaine Cartwright’s guttural, wild-eyed, whiskey-lit shriek remains one of rock’s most powerful and deranged plaster-crackers. Ruyter Suys’ slambucket guitar attack unabashedly pulls out every trick in the classic hard rock handbook with sass and style. (If that’s Ruyter chooglin’ out that careening slide guitar on “Woke Up” – and I assume it is – then double kudos to her!) Current bassist Bonnie Buitrago provides such a cock-throbbing rumble it’s clear she soaked up their squalid mojo back when she was sneaking into the band’s shows as a teenager (!). And ex-landscaper Ben Thomas puts his drumkit through a major pummeling, like he’s taking an axe to some particularly resilient hogweeds or something.

It’s obvious, from the album’s title to new songs like “Low Down Dirty Pig” and “She Keeps Me Coming” that these antisocialists are not gonna be toning down their exaggerated image and none-too-subtle raunchiness, but why fuck with a fun thing? Under the skillful hands of producer Daniel Rey (The Ramones, White Zombie, Ronnie Spector) and engineer David Barrick (Black Stone Cherry, Kentucky Headhunters), they’ve ripped out one helluva mighty album that any rock ‘n’ roller who rejects the creeping suffocation of political correctness should love. And what other band could sport cowboy hats and Confederate flag bikini tops while layin’ down an absolutely slammin’ version of Parliament’s “Testify”? None other, I tell you. None other. Grab this pussy and eat it.

