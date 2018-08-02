A. Rippin Turns Four, Expands Staff

For four years now, Amos Rifkin has been behind the scenes or behind the drum kit at just about every must-see metal shindig in town. While he’s just one of several bookers putting on solid punk rock shows, you’re probably supporting his A. Rippin Production booking company or one of his bands (Death of Kings, more often than not) if extreme metal’s in the equation.

Don’t expect that to change, with A. Rippin expanding its staff on the heels of a two-night fourth birthday celebration. The Aug. 3-4 event at the EARL features the sort of regional acts booked by Rifkin on the regular, including Louisville’s Savage Master, New Orleans’ Sadistic Vision and smattering of local Boris Records alums.

Rifkin recently announced the additions of The Buzzards of Fuzz singer Van Bassman, journalist Mark McPheeters and Mass Destruction Metal Fest co-booker Cody Martin to his permanent support staff.

Expansion makes sense at a time when Rifkin’s company sometimes promotes two shows on the same night. For example, on Aug. 23, the stereotypically Rippin (in a good way) lineup of Monolord, Order of the Owl and Dead Now plays the EARL, while a country and rock show featuring Andrea Colburn and Mud Moseley, Jack’s River Band and Sasha Vallely’s new project, the Outlaw Women, goes down at the Clermont. There’s got to be some peace of mind that comes with having three new staffers spread out at multiple locations when there’s that much going on in two different neighborhoods.