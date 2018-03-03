BOB’s Your Band, And They’re Back

One of the more engrossing bands of Atlanta’s 1990s rock underground scene was named, simply, BOB. Not to be confused with the flat-earth believing rapper B.o.B, the trio of guitarist/vocalist Rich Hudson, drummer Eric Ingram and bassists Ted Grauch (early)/Ray Surinck (middle)/Katt Gass (late) infused minimalist, post-punk art-rock with an acid bath of noisy experimentalism, emerging with ephemeral outbursts that were, at their best, equally catchy and brainy.

We’re happy to pass along the news that the sturdiest (and finest) lineup of BOB – Hudson, Ingram and Surinck – are reuniting for at least one Atlanta show in early April. On Saturday, April 7th, they’ll be part of the lineup for WREK’s 50th Anniversary WREKtacular at Mammal Gallery (or more likely, the M-Rich Center, 117 MLK Dr., which is where Mammal’s been moving their shows while repairs are done to their building following a nearby fire). The two-night affair will also include performances from Elf Power, Pylon Reenactment Society, Omni, CHEW, Yukons, Pamela_and her sons and lots more. There’ve been murmurs about a second Atlanta BOB show that weekend… but nothing confirmed as of now.

Photo by Laine Harris.