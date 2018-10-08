Brother_Reverend_Lester_Romilar

Brother Reverend Turns the Tables

Keith Xenos and Fletcher Liegerot both cut their teeth in a number of Atlanta bands (Xenos with The White Lights, Liegerot with Magic Bone, King-Kill/33° and Cat Power, among others), though they never crossed paths until guitarist Johnny Vignault (The White Lights, The Vendettas, The Lost Crusaders) introduced them years later after they’d both moved to New York City. Soon the three of them formed a band, Brother Reverend, releasing an EP and album before Vignault left the congregation.

Xenos and Liegerot have carried on with new bandmates (most prominently, guitarist Yona Prochnik), self-releasing a 7-inch in 2012 and now their second full-length Brother Reverend album, comprised of tracks recorded over the past half-dozen or so years, titled The Tables Turn Too Often. With Xenos’ amiable slacker drawl leading the way, the tunes could’ve been mined from that late ’60s/early ’70s period when R&B-inflected Brit-beat bands and garage-bred American power-poppers discovered country music while sparking up a fat late night doobie and decided to bring the easygoing twang of C&W into their rockin’ mix.

Photo by Lester Romilar.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AtlantaCountry RockGarage RockGeorgiaNew York CityPower Pop

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Minus the Bear Say Bye-Bye with EP, Tour

Minus the Bear Say Bye-Bye with EP, Tour

News Leak
  • 8 Oct
  • 0
Brother Reverend Turns the Tables

Brother Reverend Turns the Tables

Support Our Troops
  • 8 Oct
  • 0
Get Out! October 8 – October 14

Get Out! October 8 – October 14

Get Out!
  • 8 Oct
  • 0
Windhand – Eternal Return

Windhand – Eternal Return

Record Reviews
  • 7 Oct
  • 0
Leucine Zipper & the Zinc Fingers Drop Science

Leucine Zipper & the Zinc Fingers Drop Science

Support Our Troops
  • 4 Oct
  • 0
Metric Master the Art of Doubt

Metric Master the Art of Doubt

News Leak
  • 4 Oct
  • 0
Back to Top