Jermaine

So So Def Turns 25

2018 marks 25 years since Atlanta musician/songwriter/producer Jermaine Dupri founded So So Def Recordings as an offshoot of his production company. Commemorating that milestone, Sony Music’s hip-hop/R&B reissue division Certified Classics is releasing the vinyl/digital compilation album So So Def 25 this summer, packed with hits, remixes and deep cuts from the likes of Kris Kross, Xscape, Lil’ Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and others.

Vinyl reissues of selected albums from the label’s back catalog are also planned throughout the year, as is an all-star So So Def tour of some sort. Details are still being hammered out.

AtlantaBow WowDa BratGeorgiaHip-HopJagged EdgeJermaine DupriKris KrossRapRhythm and BluesSo So DefXscape

