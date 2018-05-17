Don_Chambers_Band

Don Chambers: Me & Oblivion

Athens-based multimedia artist Don Chambers learned new pop-accessible stripes for forthcoming album Love of Oblivion, self-released on May 17th through Plymouth Music. While exploring different musical moods that reflect the human condition, he injects his string-of-consciousness lyrics into everything from traditional love ballad “The Last Thursday” to the lengthy gospel music odyssey “Sorrows Like Sea Billows Roll.”

What stands out the most, though, is lead single “Your Lover.” Instead of abstract racket, Chambers and his supporting cast build the song off bouncy rock riffs, a la Keith Richards himself. While the rest of the album can be hard to swallow, most anyone can get roped into this one – even if his poetic yet damn near nonsensical lyrical approach remains.

This time around, Chambers called on some great regional talents to fulfill his musical visions. His band includes guitarist Matt “Pistol” Stoessel (Cracker), keyboardist Jay Gonzalez (Drive-By Truckers), bassist and keyboardist Eric Harris (Olivia Tremor Control), bassist Chuck Bradburn (Southern Bitch), drummer John Barner and backup-singing sisters Sayward Evans and Jackie Roberts.

AthensCrackerDrive-By TruckersGeorgiaSinger-SongwriterThe Olivia Tremor Control

