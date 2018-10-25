Graveface Launches Locals-Only Imprint

The recent self-titled album by noisy, psychedelic rock ‘n’ rollers Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks marks the beginning of a locals-only imprint ran by Ryan Graveface of Savannah’s Graveface Records store and label.

New label Graveface Records and Curiosities gets off to a strong start courtesy of the organ-driven “Travelin’ Man,” the trippy “Disco Submarine,” and the heavy-hitting freakout “Dan Halen.” It’s reminiscent of groups like The Humms from Athens and others that broke the garage-punk mold while still sounding a bit like your favorite rock records. Difference being, these dudes throw in added elements of stoner metal. Plus, the singer sounds a lot like Gabe from Jacuzzi Boys, which ain’t a bad thing.

Founded as a trio in 2016, Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks have since expanded to a five piece and recorded two albums, beginning with 2017’s ACID BATH.

As for the new label, it’ll be interesting to hear what the man behind releases by Casket Girls, The Appleseed Cast and others picks next as his new imprint keeps coastal Georgia weird. And if you’re gonna be in Savannah on Halloween, be sure stop by the shop between 5 p.m. and midnight for its 7th Anniversary Party, with music, movies, a haunted house and séance. Boo-woo-hoo!