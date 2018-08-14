Gringo Star Go Metropolitan

Across 10-plus years and numerous lineup changes, ‘60s pop aficionados Nick and Peter Furgiuele have remained one of Atlanta’s most consistent creative forces. Along with multi-instrumentalist Josh Longino, the brothers deliver once again on Back to the City, out Aug. 24 on Nevado Music.

So far, the advance singles have kept pace with 2016’s stunning The Sides and In Between. First came “Easy,” an escapist trip guided by guest contributor Dave Claassen’s string melodies. Additional strings were a big part of mainstream music about 50 years ago, from baroque pop to Bobbie Gentry, so that added element suits the band’s pre-existing reference points. There’s also a surprisingly chill lambasting of our current social climate titled “Watchdog” and a successful attempt at making local garage-punk great again with “Mister Mystery.” That third single’s got it all – otherworldly psychedelic vibes, doo-wop style “oooohs” that’ll be stuck in your head for hours on end and, per a Peter quote given to Paste, lyrics about an “out-of-shape Russian spy.”

Criminal Records hosts the release party for the band’s fifth full-length on Sat., Aug. 18 at 3 p.m.

Photo by John Boydston.