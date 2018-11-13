Holly_Golightly

Holly Golightly Back With Her Old Chaps for New LP

Since moving to a woodsy plot of land in Madison County, Georgia, Londoner Holly Golightly has mainly focused on caring for horses (and other animals) and recording/performing with her partner Lawyer Dave as Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs. Their most recent album, Clippety Clop, was even a thematic platter all about horses!

But every now and then she still returns to England to record and play a few gigs with her British combo. The last visit resulted in 2015’s wonderful Slowtown Now! Now Damaged Goods has slotted a Nov. 16 release for the follow-up, Do the Get Along… Its nine originals are peppered with three characteristically off-the-beaten-path covers: “Satan Is His Name” by Steve King & the Echelons, “Love (Can’t You Hear Me)” by the Knight Bros. and “I Don’t Know,” originally recorded by Ruth Brown.

Holly and the boys will be touring throughout Europe from early November through early December. As of now, no North American dates with the full band are on the schedule.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
EnglandGarage RockGeorgiaHolly GolightlyLondonRoots

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Star Bar Co-Founder David Heany Has Died

Star Bar Co-Founder David Heany Has Died

Support Our Troops
  • 14 Nov
  • 0
Parker Gispert Rises, Shines as Solo Artist

Parker Gispert Rises, Shines as Solo Artist

Support Our Troops
  • 14 Nov
  • 1
Amazing Stories Reboot Shoots in Georgia

Amazing Stories Reboot Shoots in Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Atlanta Musician Josh Fauver Dead at 39

Atlanta Musician Josh Fauver Dead at 39

Support Our Troops
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Live Acoustic Neil Young Song-Cycle From ’76 Out Nov. 30

Live Acoustic Neil Young Song-Cycle From ’76 Out Nov. 30

News Leak
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Holly Golightly Back With Her Old Chaps for New LP

Holly Golightly Back With Her Old Chaps for New LP

Support Our Troops
  • 13 Nov
  • 0
Back to Top