Holly Golightly Back With Her Old Chaps for New LP

Since moving to a woodsy plot of land in Madison County, Georgia, Londoner Holly Golightly has mainly focused on caring for horses (and other animals) and recording/performing with her partner Lawyer Dave as Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs. Their most recent album, Clippety Clop, was even a thematic platter all about horses!

But every now and then she still returns to England to record and play a few gigs with her British combo. The last visit resulted in 2015’s wonderful Slowtown Now! Now Damaged Goods has slotted a Nov. 16 release for the follow-up, Do the Get Along… Its nine originals are peppered with three characteristically off-the-beaten-path covers: “Satan Is His Name” by Steve King & the Echelons, “Love (Can’t You Hear Me)” by the Knight Bros. and “I Don’t Know,” originally recorded by Ruth Brown.

Holly and the boys will be touring throughout Europe from early November through early December. As of now, no North American dates with the full band are on the schedule.