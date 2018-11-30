Jarboe Conjures the Mystic with New LP

Experimental artist Jarboe is releasing a new recording in December inspired by Buddhism and its practice of Chöd, or “cutting through the ego.” The project, titled The Cut of the Warrior, consists of four gorgeous trance-like compositions marked by droning tones, mantra chants, metal percussion, mystical warbling and so forth, all of which make for a proper soundtrack to your next out-of-body experience. Alternate mixes/collaborations of three of the tracks are also tacked on, bringing the whole package to album length.

Translation Loss Records will issue The Cut of the Warrior on Dec. 14 on vinyl LP (either in a “monk’s robe” red edition of 200 or red/black splatter on clear/metallic silver edition of 100) and CD.

She’s been doing a few rare Stateside shows lately, though nothing in Atlanta. Closest upcoming one is Dec. 4 at Allways Lounge in New Orleans.