Jazz Bassist Michael Feinberg Comes Home

Educator, jazz bassist and bandleader Michael Feinberg returns to his home base this week with four consecutive tour stops in Georgia. The 25-year-old Atlanta native cut his teeth locally, performing with trumpeter Russell Gunn at Churchill Grounds before finding wider acclaim elsewhere. This time around, he’ll be playing the area as a critically-acclaimed artist with brand-new album Whatever Possessed Me, featuring local sax master and former Outkast collaborator Kebbi Williams.

That four of the nine album tracks are live might tell us something about where Feinberg shines brightest as an improvisational musician and quartet leader. Selections include a modernized take on John Coltrane’s “Compassion,” with Williams’ appearance coming on a cover of Thad Jones’ “Lycra, Too?”

Feinberg’s stay in Georgia begins with an April 12th stop at the Elliot St. Pub. Two nights at Alpharetta’s The Velvet Note follow, with his stay ending with an April 15th show at Chairs in East Point.

Photo by Dustin Chambers.