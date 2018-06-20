Lera Lynn to Release Duets Album

Eight duets written and performed with different artists, plus a moving cover of a country classic, make up Americana songwriter Lera Lynn’s new album Plays Well With Others, out June 22.

Lynn, an Athens musician turned Nashvillian, cut all nine tracks at John Paul White’s Sun Drop Sound studio in Florence, Alabama. This put her on the home turf of her best harmony partner on the project, as heard on new song “Lose Myself” and a cover of the classic David Houston and Tammy Wynette duet “Almost Persuaded.”

Other collaborations pair Lynn with everyone from Americana duo Shovels & Rope to country music legend Rodney Crowell. While it’s awesome to hear her work around the strengths of a wide variety of roots-minded names, the best track aside from her work with White comes through “Nothing to Do With Your Love,” a tambourine-shaking pop number performed with dynamic rock ‘n’ roller J.D. McPherson.