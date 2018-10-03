Hadley_McCall_Thackston_Sus_Bowers

Meet Hadley McCall Thackston, Folksinger

North Augusta native/Decatur-raised Hadley McCall Thackston took her hatbox full of songs to Wolfe Island, Ontario to record them with producer/engineer/musician Hugh Christopher Brown, who took the young folksinger under his wing and has released the stirring results on his independent label Wolfe Island Records.

Thackston’s sweet, gentle Southern voice and the spot-on instrumental backing (lots of mandolin, pedal steel, banjo, piano, violin, etc.) help the self-titled album achieve Appalachian Americana nirvana. (Among the musicians is cellist Jane Scarpantoni, who’s played with R.E.M. and Indigo Girls, among many others.) Lyrically, the 25-year-old reveals herself to be a secular humanist who probably props a Black Lives Matter sign on her porch while she’s plucking away on new songs. In other words, Amy Ray’ll probably be taking her on tour before long. And she’ll go over like a house afire!

Photo by Sus Bowers.

Categories
Support Our Troops
Tagged
AmericanaAtlantaFolk MusicGeorgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Hal

Hal

Movie Reviews
  • 3 Oct
  • 0
Meet Hadley McCall Thackston, Folksinger

Meet Hadley McCall Thackston, Folksinger

Support Our Troops
  • 3 Oct
  • 0
Arquette, Sevigny Get In on The Act

Arquette, Sevigny Get In on The Act

Call Sheet
  • 2 Oct
  • 0
Samuel L. Jackson Now Banking in Atlanta

Samuel L. Jackson Now Banking in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 2 Oct
  • 0
Night School

Night School

Movie Reviews
  • 1 Oct
  • 2
October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

October Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 1 Oct
  • 0
Back to Top