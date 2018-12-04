Michelle Malone Serves Up Hot Toddies

Michelle Malone and a couple of her friends are getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season. The venerable Atlanta singer-songwriter has put together a cool yule trio, Michelle Malone and the Hot Toddies, and recorded a new EP of bluesy/jazzy renditions of Christmas classics titled Toddie Time. With Malone on vocals and acoustic guitar, Doug Kees on hollow body electric guitar and Robby Handley on upright bass, the Hot Toddies will be playing a series of area shows to mark the EP’s release, including Dec. 6 at Eddie’s Attic.

“I LOVE Christmas and Christmas music,” Malone enthuses on her Kickstarter campaign page for the project. “It reminds me of carefree happy times with family and friends when life was simple and all we were concerned with was what Santa would bring from the Sears catalog we dreamed over and circled up!” Indeed, this is not the first yuletide album Malone has minted. In 1992 she jazzed up a selection of holiday standards for her live CD A Swingin’ Christmas at the Attic, which still remains available from her website.

In related matters, Malone and her band will be doing their 21st annual New Year’s Eve shows (early and late) at Eddie’s Attic, also.