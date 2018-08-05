Mike Rizzi Swims the Space Between

Percussionist, singer and songwriter Mike Rizzi dives deep into a real-life emotional struggle for his debut solo album Appreciate What Remains. Released on July 7 by Girlhead Records, the collection of songs addresses Rizzi’s long-distance relationship with his son Kaden, a resident of Holland.

Rizzi – a longtime local musician with Zac Brown Band member John Driskell Hopkins, Collective Soul spin-off The Sweet Tea Project and Five Eight – performs the album live for the first time on Aug. 6 at Smith’s Olde Bar. That night, he’ll be joined by his star-studded band The Strong Personalities and a special guest in the audience, Kaden.

Country radio-friendly album cut “Great Divide,” a Sonia Leigh co-write, gained some steam back in February thanks in part to a music video that shows Rizzi enjoying a visit from his son. Other standout tracks include the ’70s singer-songwriter throwback “Top of the Stairs,” featuring Levi Lowrey, and the Petty-esque Southern accent of “All to Myself.”