Need a Light? Ask Blackberry Smoke

Atlanta’s best Southern rock export in ages, Blackberry Smoke, recently shared details on forthcoming studio album Find a Light. The follow-up to 2016’s Like an Arrow arrives April 6 via Earache Records.

If lead digital single “Flesh and Bone” is any indication, expect more boogie-woogie, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll unleashed on a world in dire need of viable rock options. Also, old-school country fans in search of rich storytelling that’s too smart for commercial airwaves should be in luck. Toss in a guest appearance by 400 Unit member and fiddle virtuoso Amanda Shires, and Americana audiences should be tickled pink, too.

Widespread attention for the band’s next album is the latest payoff for the years singer and guitarist Charlie Starr, bassist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, guitarist Paul Jackson, and keyboardist Brandon Still spent slumming it in a packed van. To paraphrase label mates the Biters, living their lives like it’s 1975 didn’t come easy or cheap, but it’ll surely seem worth it when Find a Light (hopefully) lights up the rock, country, and Americana charts. Just prior to release, they’ll be playing two nights at the Georgia Theatre in Athens March 23 and 24.