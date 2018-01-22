Seagullmen Bring the Nautical Rock

Mastodon guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds’ side project with Tool drummer Danny Carey, Legend of the Seagullmen, spins its first full-length yarn of shipwrecks and sea monsters this winter.

The supergroup’s self-titled debut album, out Feb. 9 via Dine Alone Records, also features bassist Peter Griffin (Zappa Meets Zappa, Dethklok) guitarist Jimmy Hayward (the director of Jonah Hex and other films), synth player Chris “Mad Dog” DiGiovanni and singer David “The Doctor” Dreyer.

Each member’s apparent interest in all things nautical gets psychedelicized on lead digital single “Shipswreck.” It’s an exercise in both deep-sea spaghetti western myth making and, of course, unbridled riff shredding.

It’s a fun concept, anchored musically by two unstoppable forces in modern rock.