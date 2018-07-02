The Summer Stunner No-Bummer Planner

Through his tireless efforts with DINOS Boys, RMBLR and other creative projects, Chase Tail has worked for years to keep rock ‘n’ roll vibrant in Atlanta. Once and a while, he brings together out-of-town friends and past tour mates for a whole weekend of shows. This time, he’s calling his shindig the Summer Stunner – a three-night, three-venue series of events held July 6-8.

The opening night at the Star Bar doubles as the release show of Gunpowder Gray’s Lethal Rock and Roll EP. Instead of unveiling the record to a local metal audience, the band gets to share its new tunes with a diverse crowd that’ll get what it’s created with producers Dan Dixon and Tuk Smith.

Speaking of Tuk, his Biters (pictured, featuring relatively new addition Ricky Dover Jr. on bass) play a rare local date in an intimate venue when they headline Saturday night’s show at 529. Plus, you’ll get to witness Milwaukee’s Platinum Boys, a potential sleeper act of the weekend.

Festivities wrap up on Sunday at the EARL. That bill features several local acts, including DINOS Boys, plus Baltimore’s own rock ‘n’ roll firebrands Ravagers.

Of course, that’s just a very short rundown of an act or two from nights packed with non-stop bands. If you dig this type of thing, though, you don’t need 200 words about this weekend. You know what to do.

Photo by Cristel Brouwer.