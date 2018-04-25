Wu-Tang Clan to Topline A3C 2018

A3C organizers pulled quite the coup for their 14th annual event, hosted this October at the Ga. Freight Depot. Wu-Tang Clan, a classic group in the Kool Keith/Dr. Octagon category of rappers every rock fan seems to dig, descends on Atlanta that weekend to celebrate the 25th anniversary of debut album Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers.

The collective, and some small percentage of locals with Wu-Tang T-shirts and Christmas sweaters in their wardrobes, will be in the house for two days culminating with a Saturday night, Oct. 6th headlining performance. (The entire five-day Festival & Conference runs Oct. 3-7, with full lineup to be announced soon.) The billed Wu-Tang lineup is RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killah and Cappadonna. That’s eight of the original nine, minus the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

No clue if the group plays its debut album start to finish, although the promotional focus on its silver anniversary seems to point to a set list dominated by “Protect Ya Neck,” “Bring Da Ruckus” and the like.