Teenage_Bounty_Hunters

August Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Apparently concluding that being slutty wasn’t in their best interest, the inaugural season of the new Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters will premiere on Aug. 14… Supernatural horror series Lovecraft Country will premiere on HBO on Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET… Shot in Savannah, the historical film Emperor, starring Dayo Okeniyi, Bruce Dern and James Cromwell, will be available on DVD, digital and on-demand beginning Aug. 18. It was originally slated to open in selected theaters in late March, but the Chinese virus done fucked that up.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Bruce DernFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaJames Cromwell

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

The Bobby Lees

The Bobby Lees

Feature Stories
  • 1 Aug
  • 0
August Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

August Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 1 Aug
  • 0
August Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

August Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Call Sheet
  • 1 Aug
  • 0
Get Out! August 1 – August 31

Get Out! August 1 – August 31

Get Out!
  • 31 Jul
  • 0
Immaterial Possession Summons a Psychedelic Séance

Immaterial Possession Summons a Psychedelic Séance

Support Our Troops
  • 31 Jul
  • 0
The Secret: Dare to Dream

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Movie Reviews
  • 31 Jul
  • 0
Back to Top