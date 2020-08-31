September Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

After prepping at Pinewood during August, filming on the remainder of Marvel’s Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki is resuming this month. No word on whether any reshoots or additional work on Marvel’s largely completed WandaVision series will need to take place in Atlanta… Stranger Things did a bit of filming in Rome, Georgia prior to the Wu-Tang Flu shutdown, but hadn’t really gotten going locally on its third season other than that. The latest we’ve heard is that it’s eyeing a Sept. 17 restart date… AMC intends to resume production on The Walking Dead locally in late October, filming six additional episodes of season 10 (the first half of which has already been airing). Then work on the 11th season will commence immediately afterward in the spring, barring any unforeseen setbacks… Production on the fifth season of Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners is underway at ATL Film Studios in Hiram… Work on the new Starz series Heels starring Stephen Amell was about to start in March, but never did. It’s just now getting going… Tyler Perry is now shooting the second seasons of his BET+ shows Ruthless and Bruh at his studio complex… Production should get rolling on the third season of Legacies in October… The fourth and final season of Ozark, which will reportedly consist of 14 episodes instead of the usual ten, is currently expected to begin production in November… P-Valley has been renewed by Starz for a second season… The CW is bringing Stargirl back for a second season… There’s going to be a second season of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is resuming its Atlanta area production in mid-September, going through mid-November, with all cast, crew and general-purpose background extras (limited to 40, who’ll play all the different types needed) in complete sequestered lockdown the entire time. Specialized extras will be locked down for the extent of the filming of their particular scenes, and everyone will be confined to hotels when not on set. Insane, but I guess I’d be alright with it if I was assigned a room on Wonder Woman’s floor… Work is resuming in early September on the 20th Century Fox comedy movie Vacation Friends, starring John Cena… Production on the Sylvester Stallone sci-fi movie Samaritan is expected to resume in Atlanta around the end of September or early October.