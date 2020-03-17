Chapter Six: Faster, Pussycats! Kill! Kill!

True Crime Lifetime Movie to Shoot in Georgia

A Murder to Remember is one of five new Lifetime movie adaptations based on books by true crime author Ann Rule. Actress Robin Givens (pictured) will make her directorial debut with the TV film, which is based on Rule’s 2001 story Empty Promises. Part of Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” franchise, the movie about a couple’s anniversary camping trip turning deadly was scheduled to film in Georgia prior to the Wu-Tang Flu shutdown; it’s presumed it will still shoot here once cameras start rolling again. No cast known yet.

Filmed in Georgia

