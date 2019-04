Get Out! April 15 – April 21

Monday, April 15th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Epik High

CITY WINERY: Kim Waters

THE EARL: Hand Habits; Tasha; Rose Hotel

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Thelma and the Sleaze; Pinky Doodle Poodle (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Justina Valentine (Hell); I Hate Heroes; Hollow City (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Guitar Shed

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

Tuesday, April 16th

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Elle King; Barns Courtney (theater)

THE LOFT: Olivia O’Brien; Kevin George

MASQUERADE: Hatebreed; Obituary; Terror; Cro-Mags; Fit for an Autopsy (Heaven); The Convalescence; Sea of Treachery; Insvrgence; SIX; Tsuris (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Emma G; YellowTieGuy; Galleon

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TERMINAL WEST: Com Truise; Jack Grace; Ginla

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, April 17th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Ryan Bingham

CITY WINERY: Cheryl Pepsii Riley

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Carsie Blanton

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Marty Winkler; Susan Staley; Maggie Mason Hunter; SJ Ursrey

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Wanderwild; Rose Hotel; Elijah Johnston (theater)

THE LOFT: Tom Odell; Lucie Silvas

MASQUERADE: Ann Marie; Dri Jack; E Chapo (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Killumantii; Paxquiao; Richie Re (upstairs); Walter Salas-Humara; Bark (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Added Color; Twin Criminal; Warsaw Clinic

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: The Parlor Mob

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Sam Aranson’s Bluegrass Jam

Thursday, April 18th

AISLE 5: Voodoo Visionary; Litz

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Hunter Hayes

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Glenn Hughes’ Classic Deep Purple

CITY WINERY: Nicole Henry

THE EARL: The Wild Reeds; Valley Queen

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Daniel Lee; The Lost Wages

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): John Paul White; Erin Rae

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Colter Wall (theater); Walter Salas-Humara; Bark (rooftop)

THE LOFT: The Driver Era

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Kenny Metcalf

MASQUERADE: Plini; Mestis; Dave Mackay (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Mango Strange; Doublewide (upstairs); Jalani Williams; Gemini Shizzy; QV; Cam James; Juiccy Lucy (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Toxic Foxtrot; The Rovers; Close Enough; Medloc Monster & the Sol Journey

TERMINAL WEST: Cassadee Pope; Clare Dunn; Hannah Ellis

VENKMAN’S: Moontower

VINYL: The Palms

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Foothill Brothers

WILD WING CAFÉ (Hamilton Mill): John Amoroso

WILD WING CAFÉ (John’s Creek): Guitar 5000

WILD WING CAFÉ (Snellville): Kurt Thomas

Friday, April 19th

AISLE 5: Higher Learning

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Kool Change

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Jack & Jack

CITY WINERY: Hulsey (patio); The Subdudes

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Cody Joe Hodges

THE EARL: Telekinesis; SONTALK

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Trent Rice; Mermaid Motor Lounge; Will Kimbrough

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Strawberry Flats

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Midland; Desure (theater); Daniel Hardin; Stellar Shores (rooftop)

HIGH MUSEUM: Derrick Jackson

THE HIGHLANDER: The Aggravated; Rosa Asphyxia; Close Enough

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Fooligans; Added Color

THE LOFT: Runaway Gin

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrews Brothers; Kenny Metcalf

MASQUERADE: Jade Novah (Hell); The Brevet; The Unlikely Candidates (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Revelers

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tied and Tasseled Fetish Cabaret

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Frankly Scarlet (upstairs); High Mountain Prospect; Vacation Manor; Honest Men; All the Rest (downstairs)

SMOKIN CUE’S (Stockbridge): Hillbilly Casino

STAR BAR: Tiger! Tiger!; Nox Boys; Nate & the Nightmares; Death Panels

SYMPHONY HALL: John Cusack

TERMINAL WEST: Ghost Light

TIN ROOF CANTINA: AnyBrain; Smoochyface; Eureka Failure

TRUVA (Virginia Highland): Amy Whaley & Simon Needle

VENKMAN’S: O4W Boogie Band; The Coonhounds

VINYL: Kameron Corvet

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Leah Maloof

WILD WING CAFÉ (Hamilton Mill): Jacob and the Good People

WILD WING CAFÉ (John’s Creek): Brent McDonald Duo

WILD WING CAFÉ (Snellville): Brandon Reeves

Saturday, April 20th

AISLE 5: Sunsquabi; Derlee

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): The Delta Moan

BUZZY’S (Kennesaw): Vertigo Swirl

CITY WINERY: DayShawn (patio); Rahsaan Patterson

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): High Mountain Prospect

THE EARL: The Scientists; Vincas; GG King

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Titos; Kilroy Kobra; Jordan James

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION OF ATLANTA: Carla Ulbrich

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Tribute

FOX THEATRE: Big Boi; Goodie Mob; Sleepy Brown; Organized Noize; KP the Great

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Midland; Desure (theater); Booty Boyz (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Dead Register; Glorious Rebellion; Degradations

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Opposite Box; The Jauntee

THE LOFT: Jesse; Goody Grace

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Wrong Way; High South

MASQUERADE: Combichrist; Silver Snakes (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Rod Hamdallah

RAY’S KILLER CREEK (Alpharetta): Will Scruggs Trio

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chuck McDowell; Tommy Womack; Ed Heinzelman; Layne Denton

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Waymores

ROXY: Lil Baby; Blueface; City Girls; Jordan Hollywood; Rylo Rodriguez

SCHWARTZ CENTER (Emory): Vega String Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Sam Holt; Folk Soul Revival; Tall As Pine (upstairs); Sunny South Blues Band; Magnolia Moon; The Murphs; The Bones of J.R. Jones; Reuben Bidez (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Don Chambers; Anna Kramer & Nikki Speake; James Kelly; Bill Taft; Carrie Hodge; Even Staple; Jeffrey Bützer

TABERNACLE: Lord Huron

TERMINAL WEST: Billy Strings; The Church

TRUVA (Virginia Highland): Amy Whaley & Simon Needle

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Tallest Man on Earth

VENKMAN’S: Neon Queen; Scott Clayton Duo

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: City Hotel

WILD WING CAFÉ (Hamilton Mill): Kurt Thomas Duo

WILD WING CAFÉ (John’s Creek): Smac 2 Pac

WILD WING CAFÉ (Snellville): Guitar 5000

Sunday, April 21st

AISLE 5: Knower; Nate Wood Four

THE EARL: The Scientists; Gentleman Jesse; Subsonics

EDDIE’S ATTIC: James of Mosaics

MASQUERADE: Eryn; Collins Drive; The Relics; Chloe Kay (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Konnor Scott

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Grass is Dead (upstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit; School of Rock Atlanta

