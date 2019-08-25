Get Out! August 26 – September 1
Monday, August 26th
529: Power From Hell; Internment; Demiser; Black Candle
CITY WINERY: Vertical Horizon
THE EARL: Habibi; Fruit and Flowers; Massive 45
FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast
MASQUERADE: Rotimi (Hell); Riz La Vie (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Mark Rose, Ryan Dunson & Matthew Schwartz; Bluprint; City Under Siege; Part Time Poet (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Jason Waller
Tuesday, August 27th
529: The Hollywood Horses; Coy Coyote; Pink Frosty; Ozello
AISLE 5: Empress Of
BLIND WILLIE’S: Avery Sebben
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Mon Laferte
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Steve Pacholski
CITY WINERY: Algebra Blessett
FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars
MASQUERADE: Cold Hart; Horse Head; Fish Narc; Yawns; Lil Zubin; Fantasy Camp (Hell); Spencer Southerland; Justice Carradine (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Good Graces
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Racks; Ssurround Ssound; The Warsaw Clinic (downstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic
Wednesday, August 28th
529: Posadist; Kilberth; Anilux; Tiny Scissors
BLIND WILLIE’S: Mudcat & the Piedmont Playboys
CITY WINERY: Michael Zaib & Tony Rich
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Cathedral Bells
FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jay Gonzalez (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Tim Cappello; The Casket Creatures; Los Meesfits (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Trainfight; Bleach Garden; In the Whale; Bloodplums (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Cowboy Karaoke
TERMINAL WEST: Why?
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam; Moira and Friends
Thursday, August 29th
529: The Ladies Of…; The Andy Browne Troupe; Roseville; Navajo Joe
BLIND WILLIE’S: William Reed & the Juke Joint Dukes
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Adicts
CITY WINERY: Arrested Development
THE EARL: Boygirlfriends; Daisy the Great; Fun Isn’t Fair
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: 8 Ball Aitken
RED SKY (Marietta): Taylor Drinko
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Finding Tomorrow; Nobody’s Darlings; Sodajerk; Dancing with Ghosts (upstairs); Tyler Meacham; The Hipps (downstairs)
STAR BAR: The Dwarves; The Queers; Switchblade Villain; Hanging Judge
VINYL: Robert Randolph & the Family Band
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Broom Closet Ramblers
Friday, August 30th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Elijah Johnson; Zac Crook; Well Kept
BLIND WILLIE’S: George Hughley & the Shadows
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Strangelove
CITY SPRINGS (Sandy Springs): Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; Delta Moon
CITY WINERY: Arrested Development
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Blue Yonders
THE EARL: Twin Criminal; Swingset; Breaux
FAT MATT’S: Dani Mac & Co.
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Atlanta Rhythm Section
MASQUERADE: Oso Oso; The Sidekicks; Future Teens (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Randy Chapman; Nathan Nelson
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Roxie Le Rouge Burlesque
RED SKY (Marietta): Marty Gassner & Dew Pendelton
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rezur (upstairs); Trashclub; Wille and the Bandits; Soda Jerks (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Nikki & the Phantom Callers; The Minks; Twisty Cats
TERMINAL WEST: New Madrid
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: How and Why
Saturday, August 31st
529: Nebula; Sasquatch; The Buzzards of Fuzz; John Denver Death Plane
BLIND WILLIE’S: Selwyn Birchwood
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Conspiracy Theory
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Leigh Nash
DRUNKEN UNICORN: King of Heck; Hikes; Challenger Deep; Champagne Colored Cards
FAT MATT’S: Electric Blues Xpress
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Talton Veal Band
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz (rooftop)
LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Florida Georgia Line; Dan + Shay; Morgan Wallen; Canaan Smith
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rib Shack Lady; Albert White; Bill Sheffield
RED SKY (Marietta): Marty Gassner & Dew Pendelton
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band; Truett (upstairs); VYB; New Tree; The Dround Hounds (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Deceiving Eve
TERMINAL WEST: Valerie June
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Hot Tuna
VINYL: AJ Ghent
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Run Katie Run
Sunday, September 1st
AISLE 5: bbno$
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Mike and Mike
CITY WINERY: Cece Peniston
THE EARL: Simon Joyner & the Ghosts; Sunset Pig; Lowtown
FAT MATT’S: 10,000 Pontiacs
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: The Classics
MABLE HOUSE BARNES AMPHITHEATRE: Cameo
MASQUERADE: Boris; Uniform (Hell); Samsara; The Ansible; Illustrious; Tsuris (Purgatory)
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jason Charles Miller; Skunkweed Juju (upstairs)
SUNTRUST PARK: Steve Aoki
SWEETWATER BREWING COMPANY: Funk Litz; Opposite Box (2pm)
WALLER’S COFFEE: Deb Jam and The Rock
