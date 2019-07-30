Get Out! August 5 – August 11
Monday, August 5th
529: Baring Teeth; Cognizant; Palaces; Aborning
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Baroness
CITY WINERY: Jamison Ross; Mykal Kilgore
FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Pleasure Point; Mister E; Rose Hotel (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Decrepit Birth; Aenimus; The Kennedy Veil (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
THE ROXY: Tenacious D; Wynchester
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Requiem Rust; Star Daddy; Angel Nightmare; Vickis Dream; Buddy Danger; Chirrrp (upstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy
Tuesday, August 6th
529: Prowess; C Shorty; Black Cat Rising; Speedwells
BLIND WILLIE’S: Bill Sheffield
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Garrett Wheeler
CITY WINERY: Algebra Blessett
THE EARL: Hank Von Hell; Spiders; The Vaginas
FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Hayride; The Voltures
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Pink Stones; Baby Tony & the Teenies; Kyle Craft (theater)
MASQUERADE: Cattle Decapitation; Carnifex; The Faceless; Rivers of Nihil; Nekrogoblikon; Lorna Shore; Brand of Sacrifice (Heaven)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
THE ROXY: Flatbush Zombies; Joey BadA$$
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David Gans ft. Frankly Scarlet (upstairs); Aaron Cohen; Kooly Bros; Goldyard; Durrty Martinez (downstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bernadette Seacrest; Moira and Friends
Wednesday, August 7th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Forever 78
529: Stoneman; Lethal Tender; Royal Mount; Voltagehead
AISLE 5: MNDSN
BLIND WILLIE’S: The Cazanovas
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Katya
CITY WINERY: David Cook; Nikita Karmen
THE EARL: Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey
FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kip Jones
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mammabear; Jay Gonzalez (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Neurosis; Bell Witch; Deafkids (Heaven); 3TEETH; Author & Punisher; Dark Sister (Hell); The Happy Alright; Better Love; Safety Net (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: John McNicholas; Sarah Donner; Barb Carbon (upstairs); Grigio; ozello; Edelwood (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Cowboy Karaoke
TERMINAL WEST: Las Culturistas
VINYL: WifisFuneral; Camp Yola; #2Stoned
Thursday, August 8th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Black Flag; The Linecutters
529: The Dollyrots; The Pink Spiders; Kyle Troop & the Heretics
BLIND WILLIE’S: The Shadows
CITY WINERY: Eric Gales
THE EARL: The King Khan & BBQ Show; Upchunk; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Frankie’s Blues Mission; Clarence “Big C” Cameron
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears; Annabelle Chairlegs (theater); Triz Trotta; Bedon (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Torche; Whores. (Hell); Barely Civil; Mess; worlds greatest dad; Backtoearth (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tanya Solomon; Zaina Zahra
RED SKY (Marietta): Taylor Drinko
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Cody Parks & the Dirty South; Charlotte Pike; Dawson Edwards (upstairs); The Gypsies; Thomas & the Work-Men; Vauner (downstairs)
Friday, August 9th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cody Parks & the Dirty South; Charlotte Pike; Dawson Edwards
529: High Spirits; Gunpowder Gray; Lazer/Wulf; Maiden Killers; Vimur; Abysmal Lord
BLIND WILLIE’S: Sandra Hall & the Shadows
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Sam Holliday
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Ray Wylie Hubbard; Travis Meadows
CITY WINERY: The Stranger
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): David Wilcox
DRUNKEN UNICORN: Hibou; Juniper; Small Reactions
THE EARL: The Gotobeds; Je Suis France; Deep State; Thousandaire
FAT MATT’S: Kerry Hill Band
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jason Ringenberg; Hunter Grayson; The Simple Life Band; Heart of Pine
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Interstellar Echoes (theater); Andrea & Mud; The Outlaw Women Band (rooftop)
MASQUERADE: Tilian; Landon Tewers; Brent Walsh; Rivals (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Nathan Morgan; Nathan Nelson
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Tyler Jarvis; Kindred Hollow; Matt Waters
RED SKY (Marietta): Mark Kovaly & Mike Renna
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: A Slow Boat to China; The Ides of June; Ghost of You (upstairs); The Murphs; Nathan Brooks (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Cousin Dan
TERMINAL WEST: Andrew Belle
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Claypool Lennon Delirium; Uni
VINYL: Particle Kid
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Tyler Key; Skunkweed Juju
Saturday, August 10th
529: Morbid Saint; All Hell; Young Beasts; Metaphobic
AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Kidz Bop
BLIND WILLIE’S: Delta Moon
BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Shyanne
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Dobre Brothers
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): AJ Ghent
THE EARL: All the Saints; The Rock*A*Teens
FAT MATT’S: Rough Draft
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Tito Puente Jr.
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz (rooftop)
THE HIGHLANDER: Dusty Booze & the Baby Haters; Rotten Stitches; Reverend God & the Jesus Squad
LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Thomas Rhett
LEGACY PARK: Randall Bramblett; Sandra Hall; Grizzly Goat; Roxie; Campbell Station; Honeywood (1pm)
MABLE HOUSE BARNES AMPHITHEATRE (Mableton): Dru Hill
MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): The Oak Ridge Boys
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola; Bill Sheffield
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ken Scott & Joe M. Turner
RED SKY (Marietta): Mark Kovaly & Mike Renna
ROSWELL CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo (11am)
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Lobsters of Rock; Exquisite Gender (upstairs); Her Majesty’s Request; Mike Mains & the Branches (downstairs)
SUWANEE CITY PARK: The Smithereens
SYMPHONY HALL: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
TERMINAL WEST: Sam Holt Band
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Godspeed You! Black Emperor; Manas
VINYL: Tron Jackson
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bridget Leen (12pm); Three Man String Band
Sunday, August 11th
529: Daikaiju; Shehehe; Trauma City
AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Peter Frampton; Jason Bonham
BLIND WILLIE’S: The Vipers
CITY WINERY: Lizz Wright
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Russell Gulley
FAT MATT’S: Jet Black & the Whacos
HERITAGE GREEN (Sandy Springs): Atlanta Brass Cats
JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami & Dave
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Songwriters Open Mic (5pm)
RED SKY (Marietta): Mary Gassner & Carl Testa
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kylo Goldstein; Hurricane Party; Yakuza Slumber Party (downstairs)
STATE FARM ARENA: John Mayer
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat (12pm)
