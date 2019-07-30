Get Out! August 5 – August 11

Monday, August 5th

529: Baring Teeth; Cognizant; Palaces; Aborning

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Baroness

CITY WINERY: Jamison Ross; Mykal Kilgore

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Pleasure Point; Mister E; Rose Hotel (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Decrepit Birth; Aenimus; The Kennedy Veil (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

THE ROXY: Tenacious D; Wynchester

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Requiem Rust; Star Daddy; Angel Nightmare; Vickis Dream; Buddy Danger; Chirrrp (upstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

Tuesday, August 6th

529: Prowess; C Shorty; Black Cat Rising; Speedwells

BLIND WILLIE’S: Bill Sheffield

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Garrett Wheeler

CITY WINERY: Algebra Blessett

THE EARL: Hank Von Hell; Spiders; The Vaginas

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Hayride; The Voltures

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Pink Stones; Baby Tony & the Teenies; Kyle Craft (theater)

MASQUERADE: Cattle Decapitation; Carnifex; The Faceless; Rivers of Nihil; Nekrogoblikon; Lorna Shore; Brand of Sacrifice (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

THE ROXY: Flatbush Zombies; Joey BadA$$

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David Gans ft. Frankly Scarlet (upstairs); Aaron Cohen; Kooly Bros; Goldyard; Durrty Martinez (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bernadette Seacrest; Moira and Friends

Wednesday, August 7th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Forever 78

529: Stoneman; Lethal Tender; Royal Mount; Voltagehead

AISLE 5: MNDSN

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Cazanovas

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Katya

CITY WINERY: David Cook; Nikita Karmen

THE EARL: Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kip Jones

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mammabear; Jay Gonzalez (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Neurosis; Bell Witch; Deafkids (Heaven); 3TEETH; Author & Punisher; Dark Sister (Hell); The Happy Alright; Better Love; Safety Net (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: John McNicholas; Sarah Donner; Barb Carbon (upstairs); Grigio; ozello; Edelwood (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Cowboy Karaoke

TERMINAL WEST: Las Culturistas

VINYL: WifisFuneral; Camp Yola; #2Stoned

Thursday, August 8th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Black Flag; The Linecutters

529: The Dollyrots; The Pink Spiders; Kyle Troop & the Heretics

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Shadows

CITY WINERY: Eric Gales

THE EARL: The King Khan & BBQ Show; Upchunk; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Frankie’s Blues Mission; Clarence “Big C” Cameron

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears; Annabelle Chairlegs (theater); Triz Trotta; Bedon (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Torche; Whores. (Hell); Barely Civil; Mess; worlds greatest dad; Backtoearth (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tanya Solomon; Zaina Zahra

RED SKY (Marietta): Taylor Drinko

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Cody Parks & the Dirty South; Charlotte Pike; Dawson Edwards (upstairs); The Gypsies; Thomas & the Work-Men; Vauner (downstairs)

Friday, August 9th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cody Parks & the Dirty South; Charlotte Pike; Dawson Edwards

529: High Spirits; Gunpowder Gray; Lazer/Wulf; Maiden Killers; Vimur; Abysmal Lord

BLIND WILLIE’S: Sandra Hall & the Shadows

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Sam Holliday

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Ray Wylie Hubbard; Travis Meadows

CITY WINERY: The Stranger

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): David Wilcox

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Hibou; Juniper; Small Reactions

THE EARL: The Gotobeds; Je Suis France; Deep State; Thousandaire

FAT MATT’S: Kerry Hill Band

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Jason Ringenberg; Hunter Grayson; The Simple Life Band; Heart of Pine

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Interstellar Echoes (theater); Andrea & Mud; The Outlaw Women Band (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Tilian; Landon Tewers; Brent Walsh; Rivals (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Nathan Morgan; Nathan Nelson

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Tyler Jarvis; Kindred Hollow; Matt Waters

RED SKY (Marietta): Mark Kovaly & Mike Renna

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: A Slow Boat to China; The Ides of June; Ghost of You (upstairs); The Murphs; Nathan Brooks (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Cousin Dan

TERMINAL WEST: Andrew Belle

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Claypool Lennon Delirium; Uni

VINYL: Particle Kid

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Tyler Key; Skunkweed Juju

Saturday, August 10th

529: Morbid Saint; All Hell; Young Beasts; Metaphobic

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Kidz Bop

BLIND WILLIE’S: Delta Moon

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Shyanne

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Dobre Brothers

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): AJ Ghent

THE EARL: All the Saints; The Rock*A*Teens

FAT MATT’S: Rough Draft

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Tito Puente Jr.

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boyz (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Dusty Booze & the Baby Haters; Rotten Stitches; Reverend God & the Jesus Squad

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Thomas Rhett

LEGACY PARK: Randall Bramblett; Sandra Hall; Grizzly Goat; Roxie; Campbell Station; Honeywood (1pm)

MABLE HOUSE BARNES AMPHITHEATRE (Mableton): Dru Hill

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): The Oak Ridge Boys

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola; Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Ken Scott & Joe M. Turner

RED SKY (Marietta): Mark Kovaly & Mike Renna

ROSWELL CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo (11am)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Lobsters of Rock; Exquisite Gender (upstairs); Her Majesty’s Request; Mike Mains & the Branches (downstairs)

SUWANEE CITY PARK: The Smithereens

SYMPHONY HALL: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

TERMINAL WEST: Sam Holt Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Godspeed You! Black Emperor; Manas

VINYL: Tron Jackson

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bridget Leen (12pm); Three Man String Band

Sunday, August 11th

529: Daikaiju; Shehehe; Trauma City

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Peter Frampton; Jason Bonham

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Vipers

CITY WINERY: Lizz Wright

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Russell Gulley

FAT MATT’S: Jet Black & the Whacos

HERITAGE GREEN (Sandy Springs): Atlanta Brass Cats

JOHNNY’S HIDEAWAY: Band X

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami & Dave

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Songwriters Open Mic (5pm)

RED SKY (Marietta): Mary Gassner & Carl Testa

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kylo Goldstein; Hurricane Party; Yakuza Slumber Party (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: John Mayer

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat (12pm)

