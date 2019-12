Get Out! December 30 – January 5

Monday, December 30th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Allman Betts Band

CITY WINERY: Peabo Bryson

THE EARL: The Coathangers; Tuk Smith & the Restless Hearts; Glove

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Marcus King Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Roberta Donnay & the Prohibition Mob Band

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rumours; Lobsters of Rock (upstairs)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Railroad Earth

Tuesday, December 31st

529: New Wave Dance Party

THE ALAMO (Newnan): II Tone Def

CITY WINERY: Coast Guard

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): E.G. Kight Trio

THE EARL: The Coathangers; PLS PLS; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone; Sarah Potenza

FAT MATT’S: Eddie & the 9Volts

FRONT PAGE NEWS (L5P): DJ Qtip

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Marcus King Band

MASQUERADE: 10 Years; In the Whale (Hell)

MONDAY NIGHT GARAGE: Washed Out

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola; Albert White; The Atlanta Horns

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Fandom Nerdlesque Dance Party

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rumours; Tom Celica (upstairs)

TABERNACLE: STS9

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Railroad Earth

VENKMAN’S: Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics

VISTA ROOM: Yacht Rock Schooner

Wednesday, January 1st

FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

Thursday, January 2nd

529: The Marsh; The Backyardbirds

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Joe Alterman

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Brianna Blackbird; Caroline Cotter; Saxsquatch (4pm)

Friday, January 3rd

529: Summoner’s Circle; Awaken the Ancient; Prime Mover; Malefic

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Surfaces

CITY WINERY: Jon B

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angie Aparo; Francisco Vidal

FAT MATT’S: T.N.T.

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Nathan Morgan

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Justin Borgman Band

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Sanjay Kothari; Kim Bates; Lorelou

VENKMAN’S: Wet Jeans

VISTA ROOM: Randall Bramblett Band w/ the Megablaster Horns

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Flower Pistols; Memory Locks; Ben Price

Saturday, January 4th

529: Primate; Order of the Owl; Palaces; Misanthropic Aggression

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Charlie Starr; Benji Shanks

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Pastor Troy; Kilo Ali; Fabo

CITY WINERY: Maysa Leak

FAT MATT’S: R’N’B Revue

THE LOFT: Integrity; Fuming Mouth; Malevich

MASQUERADE: Michael Cera Palin; Blis.; Stay Here; The Callous Daoboys; Hindsight; The Twotakes; Mighty; Tenth Row; Harm; The Fairview; GILT; Clavicle; Fairshake; Blurry; Challenger Deep; Roseville (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rib Shack Lady

TERMINAL WEST: Morgan Heritage

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Train to Mars

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat

Sunday, January 5th

CITY WINERY: Q Parker & Friends

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ryan Montbleau; Aquashade

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

THE LOFT: The Almost; All Get Out; Ghost Atlas; Rowdy

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Train to Mars

