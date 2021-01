Get Out! February 1 – February 15

Monday, February 1st

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, February 2nd

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Danny Miller Trio

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Funky Bluester

Wednesday, February 3rd

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Owl Creek Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Honey Do’s

Thursday, February 4th

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): The Human DJ

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Connor Christian & the Southern Gothic; Stratton James

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Garrett Collins Project

Friday, February 5th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Double Booked Duo

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Geoff Scott

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Tyler Sherard

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Caleb Hensinger

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Joe Garner

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): The Michelsens

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrews Brothers; Bumpin’ the Mango; Trey Odum; Mark Cool Trio (5pm)

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Roger Shepheard Band

NAPOLEON’S: Mike Veal & Friends

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Nathan Morgan

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Beatdown

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Michael Cahen

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Christian Yancey

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Mike Veal Band

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Wendlo (5pm)

Saturday, February 6th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Josh & Beebs

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Project Duo

DILLONS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR (Lawrenceville): Betty Seni

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Caleb Hensinger

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): Smash Castle

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Shawn Mullins; Angie Aparo; Lilac

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Midlife Crisis

NAPOLEON’S: Magnolia Express

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Dave Scott

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): The Cover

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Tyler Cates

Sunday, February 7th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

Monday, February 8th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, February 9th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Danny Miller Trio

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Funky Bluester

Wednesday, February 10th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Cosmic Cowboys

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Jacob Balzier

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Zach Haines; Ashley Lauren (5pm)

Thursday, February 11th

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): Tommy McNulty

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Brotherhood; Todd & Marissa

NAPOLEON’S: Michelle Malone

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Garrett Collins Project

Friday, February 12th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Jukebox Revival

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Alex Cavanaugh

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Tyler Sherard

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Caleb Hensinger

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Ben Bostick

LOYAL TAVERN (Roswell): The Riot

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Rock the ‘90s USA; Synchronicity; Trey Odum; Them Mixon Boys

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Sonic Boom

NAPOLEON’S: Mike Veal & Friends

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rockaholics

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Michael Cahen

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Dave Scott

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Landon Levarius; Jessica It’s All Good; Andy Gunning; Yoshee

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Francisco Vidal Band

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Athens): DJ Osmose

SOUTHERN BREWING COMPANY (Monroe): Max Eve

Saturday, February 13th

CENTER STREET TAVERN (Acworth): Fire & the Knife

CURRAHEE BREWING CO. (Alpharetta): Brennan Johnson

DILLONS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR (Lawrenceville): Static Station

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB (Kennesaw): 293 Band

HOBNOB (Alpharetta): Caleb Hensinger

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Departure; End of the Line

MAXWELL’S CIGAR BAR (Woodstock): Canelita Sabrosa

NAPOLEON’S: Joe Gransden Sextet

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Truett Lollis

PARK TAVERN: The Sundogs; Johnny Utah; Jon Harris Band (3pm)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Lindsey Hinkle and Kelli Johnson

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Dock Rock Radio

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Yak Boys (3pm)

Sunday, February 14th

CARSON KITCHEN (Alpharetta): Julie Senger & Ethan Senger

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

PARK TAVERN: David & the Love

Monday, February 15th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

