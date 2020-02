Get Out! February 10 – February 16

Monday, February 10th

529: Jeremy & the Clones; Black Cat Rising; Fun Isn’t Fair; The Mystery Men?

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Calexico; Iron & Wine; Madison Cunningham

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Shane Mauss

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

Tuesday, February 11th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Everyday Dogs; Cosmonaut; Bigg Chungus

529: Choir of Babble; Zoe Sky Jordan; Yellow Roses

AISLE 5: Dustbowl Revival

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Cold War Kids

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Eddy Lee Ryder; The Bliss Magnets

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Emily King

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Virago; The Unapologetic Kind; Ghost Moths (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Eagles

TABERNACLE: Hayley Kiyoko

TERMINAL WEST: Shane Mauss

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Ukulele Jam (5:30pm); Open Mic

Wednesday, February 12th

529: The Shivas; NRCSSST; The Trenches

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Allen Stone

CITY WINERY: Donovan Frankenreiter; Christina Holmes

THE EARL: Seratones

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Emily King

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): We Were Promised Jetpacks; Slaughter Beach; Dog

MASQUERADE: MC Lars’ Schaffer the Darklord; Tribe One; Brandon Fish (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Motel Radio; Aquashade (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dead Ass Podcast

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bernadette Seacrest; Moira & Friends

Thursday, February 13th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers

529: Slack Sabbath

CITY WINERY: Asleep at the Wheel

CLASSIC CENTER (Athens): Drew and Ellie Holcomb

EGYPTIAN BALLROOM: Dru Hill

THE EARL: Teenage Bottlerocket; Tightwire; King of Summer

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Shovels & Rope; Early James

INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Andrea Bocelli

MASQUERADE: Periphery; Plini; Arch Echo (Heaven); Ether Coven; Barishi; Outlier; Maelvich (Hell)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Andrew Vickery; Beni Brosh; The Vineyard Band

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: McKenzie Jasper; Betsy Phillips; Book Club; Tyler Key; Bea Troxel; Trent Rice (upstairs); A Very Loud Death; Silver Lake Waves; Rosser; Pull Up (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Eric Nam

TERMINAL WEST: The Brook & the Bluff

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Ross Mathews

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Open Mic Jam

VISTA ROOM: Dirty Dozen Brass Band; Funk Cake

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Brooksie Wells and Billy Gewin

Friday, February 14th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers

529: Sleep Dance; Oceaneater; Bird Laww; Champagne Colored Cars

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: West End Motel

CITY WINERY: ATL Collective

THE EARL: Chrome Castle; The Preakness

FAT MATT’S: Sweet ‘N’ Salty

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Daniel Donato; Taylor McCall; CannonandtheBoxes

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Colony House; Tyson Motsenbocker

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Jeremy Wayne Dean

HOBNOB (Perimeter): David Ferguson

LEGACY THEATER (Alpharetta): Yellowjackets; Paula Champion

THE LOFT: Poppy; Vowws

MASQUERADE: Amber Liu; Meg & Dia; Justin Park (Heaven); While She Sleeps; He is Legend; Savage Hands; No Ghost (Hell)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Wynn Varble; Gary Hannan

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Slippery When Wet

ROXY: Gilberto Santa Rosa

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Frankly Scarlett (upstairs); Everyday Dogs; Easy Honey; Deadswell; Sidewalkers (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Alan Jackson

SYMPHONY HALL: Tony Bennett

TERMINAL WEST: The Used

TILTED KILT: Gareth Asher

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Yacht Rock Schooner; Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Roman Street

VINYL: Super Whatevr; Chapel; Happy.

VISTA ROOM: Sunny Ortiz

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Heart Hunters; Sarah Burton; Nerdkween

Saturday, February 15th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Drive-By Truckers

529: Plaque Masks; CRT; New Bedlam; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: The Low Blow; Roseville; Rabble

BREWHOUSE MUSIC & GRILL (Rome): Jon Langston

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Tesla

CITY WINERY: Phillip Phillips

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Nick Wayne; Tom Mackell

FAT MATT’S: Harvey Brindell

FERNBANK MUSEUM: Electric Avenue

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: The Moon and You; Harm’s Way

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sunny Ortiz

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Ridgeview; Kamikaze Zombie; Benthopelagic; Once This Far; Dying Eyes; Soultrap; Low Frequency Messiah

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Highbeams

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Infamous Stringdusters; Fireside Collective

THE LOFT: Marc E. Bassy; Gianni; Kyle

MASQUERADE: Liquid Stranger; Dirt Monkey; LUZCID; Sully (Heaven); The 69 Eyes; Wednesday 13; Sumo Cyco; The Crowned (Hell); Tony MacAlpine; Schiermann; Mike Martin; Spurge; Crispin Wah (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Clay Walker; Jenna Paulette

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Tyler Jarvis Band

ROXY: Dermot Kennedy

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Webb Wilder; Tom Gray (upstairs); Daniel Donato (downstairs)

SWEETWATER BREWING COMPANY: Arrested Development; B-Real; Dumpstaphunk

TABERNACLE: Wallows

TERMINAL WEST: Theo Katzmann

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Michael Kiwanuka

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Wayne Krantz w/ Tim Lefebvre & Keith Carlock

VENKMAN’S: Isaac Lee III

VINYL: The Mattson 2; Brainstory

VISTA ROOM: Kitten Fontaine

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Angela Durden

Sunday, February 16th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Yvonne Orji

CITY WINERY: Phillip Phillips

FAT MATT’S: Jet Back

GROUND & POUND COFFEE (Alpharetta): Kirk Green & Randy Hoexter (4pm)

INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Ana Gabriel

MASQUERADE: Westside Gunn; Conway; Benny the Butcher (Heaven); iLE (Hell); The Ancient Void; Iron Shroud; Fast and Loose; Tombstone; Thousand Pound Pig; Anger Within; Torn Soul; God Tongue (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Nadia Vaeh

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jimbo Mathus’ Incinerator; The Pinx (upstairs); Richlove; Jack Hamill; Aaron Richard; Tim Smith; Julianna Money (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VINYL: Derek Sanders

VISTA ROOM: Joe Gransden Band

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Smoke Rise

