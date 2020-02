Get Out! February 16 – February 23

Monday, February 17th

529: Fox Grin; PLS PLS; Chick Wallace

CITY WINERY: Rodriguez

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Il Volo

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

MASQUERADE: King 810; Skinlab; Righteous Vendetta (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: BadAsh Allstar Team

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Cody Bolden; Sunshine Nights; Caryn Lee Carter (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

Tuesday, February 18th

529: Warish; Upchuck; Playytime

AISLE 5: Zack Villere

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Gordon Lightfoot

THE EARL: Lower Dens

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Emerald Empire Band

MASQUERADE: Thrice; mewithoutyou; Drug Church; Holy Fawn (Heaven); Have Mercy; Fredo Disco; Selfish Things; Young Culture (Hell); Bali Baby; Hook (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Papa John Couch & Standard Electric

TERMINAL WEST: Jason Boland & the Stragglers

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Chelsea Cutler; Alexander 23

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Ukulele Jam (5:30pm); Open Mic

Wednesday, February 19th

529: Ceschi & David Ramos; RickoLus

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Blippi Live

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

THE LOFT: Teddy Swims; Elefvnts

MASQUERADE: Sanction; SeeYouSpaceCowboy; Vamachara; Typecastle; Adrenaline (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Adwela & the Uprising; Space Koi (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Ana Popovic

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Critton Hollow String Band

Thursday, February 20th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Ruston Kelly

529: Z-Man; Equipto; Vocab Slick

CITY WINERY: Bilal

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Andrea & Mud

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Gregory Porter; Ledisi

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Joe Zimmerman

MASQUERADE: BigKlit (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Grass is Dead; Lagoons (upstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Thomas Søndergård; Blake Pouliot

TERMINAL WEST: GARZA

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Open Mic Jam

VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Latin Jazz Orchestra

VINYL: Michigan Rattlers; Brent Cowles

Friday, February 21st

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Shehehe; Hayride; Five-Eight

529: Toke; Order of the Owl; Hot Ram; Dayglo Mourning

CITY WINERY: The Stranger

THE EARL: The Bongos; Pylon Reenactment Society

FAT MATT’S: Sana Blues

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): The Minks; Nordista Freeze; Slow Parade

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Shot Down South; Artessa; Flannel Black; December 11th

HIGH MUSEUM: Benito Gonzalez

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): James Patrick Morgan

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

THE JINX (Savannah): Inter Arma; Cloak; WVRM; Dead Hand; Sins of Godless Men

MASQUERADE: R.LUM.R. (Hell); Tim Barry; Roger Harvey & Friends (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Krickets; Ross Newell

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Daniel Champagne; Christie Lenée

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: MYFEVER; Mountains Like Wax; John Reynolds; Brytly (upstairs); Back City Woods; Swain and the Highway Souls; Kato (downstairs)

SOUTHBOUND BREWING COMPANY (Savannah): Roosevelt Collier; Jontavious Willis

TERMINAL WEST: Joseph

TILTED KILT: Tommy Lee Thompson

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Solar Lunartic; Against the Fold; The Warsaw Clinic

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: RJD2

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Special EFX ft. Chieli Minucci

VENKMAN’S: Wasted Potential Brass Band

VISTA ROOM: Bogey and the Viceroy

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Ol’ Matt Donald’s Farm

Saturday, February 22nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Kourtesans

529: Slow Parade; Nordista Freeze; The Minks; Pussywillows

9163 SELBOURNE LN (Serenbe): The Whispering Tree

ATLANTA INSTITUTE OF MUSIC & MEDIA (Duluth): Challenger Deep; Spirit Healer; Guilty by All Design; No Ghost

CENTER STAGE THEATER: YBN Cordae; 24kGoldn

CITY WINERY: Miki Howard

THE EARL: Mattiel

FAT MATT’S: Sly Dog

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): Left to Suffer; Shifter; Paleos

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Jeremy Keen

THE HIGHLANDER: Unus Mundus; Control the Devastator; Bog Monkey

THE JINX (Savannah): Torche; Bask; Oakshin; Shehehe; Knightsquatch

MASQUERADE: Afro Soca Love (Heaven); Sam Jay (Hell)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Layne Denton Band

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Doc Todd; Pablo Pkasso; Jai Frieda & the Carmine Prophets (upstairs); The Light Sequence; Yearlove; Trent in the Trees; Doctor Ocular; Hum Ripple (downstairs)

STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE: Francisco Vidal; Underground Springhouse; Rollingchild; Jive Revival; Dr. Kahn

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Thomas Søndergård; Blake Pouliot

TABERNACLE: Subtronics

TERMINAL WEST: Archers of Loaf

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Snack Attack

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Delbert McClinton

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Special EFX ft. Chieli Minucci

VENKMAN’S: Shinyribs

VINYL: Wrong Way

VISTA ROOM: February Stars; El Scorcho; Semi-Charmed

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Four Man String Band

Sunday, February 23rd

AISLE 5: Danny & Alex; ALX

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Walk Off the Earth

CITY WINERY: Miki Howard

FAT MATT’S: Jet Back

GROUND & POUND COFFEE (Alpharetta): Kirk Green & Randy Hoexter (4pm)

MASQUERADE: Brooks Hubbard Band; Draucker (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Jim Hurst Trio

STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE: Cracker; Francisco Vidal; Johnny Eats Cake; Risky Biscuit

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Remember Jones; The Wildermen (upstairs); Charles Walker; Roseville; Dead Selves (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Blue Oyster Cult; UFO

VENKMAN’S: Roberta Setzu

VINYL: Social Club Misfits

