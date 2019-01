Get Out! February 18 – February 24

Monday, February 18th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Alan Walker

CITY WINERY: Tom Rush

MASQUERADE: Thursday; American Pleasure Club (Hell); Yuno; Hanna Wilde (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

ROXY: Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

TABERNACLE: James Blake

Tuesday, February 19th

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Tanner Strickland

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Kooks

CITY WINERY: Tommy Emmanuel; John Knowles

MASQUERADE: The Wailers (Heaven); Thursday; American Pleasure Club (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Brian Grilli

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TERMINAL WEST: Dorothy; Spirit Animal

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

Wednesday, February 20th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Tesla

CITY WINERY: Tommy Emmanuel; John Knowles

DRUNKEN UNICORN: The Josephoines

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): JD Simo; Matt Joiner Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Car Seat Headrest; Naked Giants

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Tyler Lee Frush; Cure My Enemy

MASQUERADE: Daughters; Wolf Eyes; HIDE (Hell); Rover DeLong; Morgxn (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Elovators; Kaya’s Embrace; Rhythm Earth (upstairs); The Twotakes; The Hollowroots; Hindsight (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ KD

TERMINAL WEST: Lee “Scratch” Perry; Subatomic Sound System

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: The Glorious Sons; Liily

Thursday, February 21st

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Justin Ross Moore

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Saxon

CITY WINERY: Dave Mason

THE EARL: Mike Doughty; Wheatus

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Emi Sunshine; The Moonshine

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Murder by Death; J Roddy Walston & the Business; Jonny Fritz

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Honey Hounds

MASQUERADE: Wifisfuneral; Robb Bank$; TankHead666; Danny Towers; DJ Scheme (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dream Girls Lyra

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Luke Winslow King; The Broken String Band (upstairs); iamdynamite; Motherborg; Mango Cat (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Mt. Joy

TERMINAL WEST: Nightmares on Wax

WILD WING CAFÉ (Dacula): John Amoroso

WILD WING CAFÉ (John’s Creek): Davey Heritier

WILD WING CAFÉ (Snellville): Lee Tylor

Friday, February 22nd

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Songs From the Road Band; WD Miller

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Paula Poundstone

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Christopher Cross

CITY WINERY: Los Lobos

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Hannah Aldridge

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Can’t Swim; Homesafe Save Face Small Talks

THE EARL: All the Saints; Solar Flower; Hospice

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Asleep at the Wheel String Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Randy Rogers Band; Mike Ryan

THE HIGHLANDER: Eager Lungs; Resident One; Kid Macho

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): Josh Roberts & the Hinges

THE LOFT: Gungor; The Brilliance; Propaganda

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Street Fighting Band

MASQUERADE: Jay Critch; Mally; Vendetta; Rico Baby (Hell); William Ryan Key; Selfish Things; Cory Wells; Maggie Schneider (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Ribshack Lady w/ the Atlanta Horns

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Layne Denton Band; The Last Chance Riders

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Relics; Garrett Wheeler; The Royal Turns; The Sound of Fire; Chloe & the Ramblers (upstairs); Zupernova; Scarlett; Blacklight Midnight (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Bad Friend; Rodney Henry; Dang Dang Dang

SYMPHONY HALL: Black Jacket Symphony

TABERNACLE: Rainbow Kitten Surprise; Mt. Joy

TERMINAL WEST: Bleep Bloop

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Slim Chance & the Convicts; The Wheel Knockers; The Stoplight Roses

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Kasey Chambers; Carly Burruss

VENKMAN’S: Wasted Potential Brass Band

VISTA ROOM: Rumours

WILD WING CAFÉ (Dacula): Honey Hounds

WILD WING CAFÉ (John’s Creek): Brandon Reeves

WILD WING CAFÉ (Snellville): Thomas Tillman

Saturday, February 23rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Russian Circles; Gouge Away

AISLE 5: The Aces

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Valdosta): Sunny Sweeney

BILLY’S CLUBHOUSE (Macon): Trey Team Trio

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): No Sweat

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Justin Hayward; Mike Dawes

CITY WINERY: Bob Schneider

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Kurt Thomas; Jay Drummonds

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Hailey Knox

THE EARL: The Underhill Family Orchestra; She Returns From War; Chick Wallace

HUMMINGBIRD STAGE & TAPROOM (Macon): The Josephines; Rare Creatures; Magnolia Moon; Swim in the Wild, Walk Thru Walls; Caleb Melvin

THE LOFT: The-Dream

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Ultimate King of Pop

MASQUERADE: Corrosion of Conformity; Crowbar; The Obsessed; Mothership (Heaven); Greyson Chance (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Ribshack Lady w/ the Atlanta Horns; Bill Sheffield

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Kathy Mattea

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mike Rickard

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Peter Searcy; Rachels Bully; Asphalt Valentine (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Hot Rod Walt & the Psychodevilles; The Eskimo Brothers; V8 Deathcar; The Aggravated; Bucky Lastard; The Liquors; Mikey Clams Band; Store Bought Bones; Slow Poison; The Kleptones; Elzig

STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE: Blair Crimmins & the Hookers; Moontower; The Rogue Tones; Hoodoo Moon; Francisco Vidal (11am)

SWEETWATER BAR & GRILL (Duluth): Craigzlist Punks; The Breaks; The Muckers; Anger Within

TABERNACLE: The Floozies

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Stuck in the ‘90s

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Shayna Ferm; Tracey Tee

VINYL: NoBigDyl; 1K Phew; Byron Juane

VISTA ROOM: Head Games

WILD WING CAFÉ (John’s Creek): Thomas Tillman

WILD WING CAFÉ (Snellville): Francisco Vidal

Sunday, February 24th

CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Hailey Knox; Jonathan Robins; DAYSHAWNX

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Klezmer Local 42; Bichos Vivos

THE LOFT: YNW Melly

MASQUERADE: Thouxanbanfauni; Lucki; Ghoulavelii (Hell); Mayday; RDGLDGRN; Little Stranger; Sixteen Bullets (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE: Drivin’ N Cryin’; Truett; Mudcat; Francisco Vidal (11am)

TABERNACLE: Metric; Zoé; July Talk

TERMINAL WEST: Elizabeth Cook; Chris Shiflett; Kendell Marvel

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VENKMAN’S: The Jazz of Prince

