Get Out! February 24 – March 1

Monday, February 24th

529: Maddy Walsh & the Blind Spots; Motherborg; Rob Vincent & the Accents

AISLE 5: Electric Kif; Shaun Martin Three-0

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Soul Asylum; Local H

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

MASQUERADE: Truckfighters; Valley of the Sun (Purgatory)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Showdown

VINYL: Wish You Were Here; Scott Ruth; Derek Ted

Tuesday, February 25th

529: Sir Pap x Eddie Jones; Visibility in Flight; Everybody’s Homie

CITY WINERY: SUCH; Cleveland Jones; DJ Purelove

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

MASQUERADE: Elohim; Bahari; Mehro (Hell); Bad Omens; Oh, Sleeper; Thousand Below; Bloodline; The Fast Frequency (Purgatory)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Amperes; DIHYO; Clayton Wyatt; Jr Joy (downstairs)

VINYL: Sloan

VISTA ROOM: Funk Cake; The Black Sheep Ensemble

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Ukulele Jam (5:30pm); Open Mic

Wednesday, February 26th

529: Wildstreet; Voltage; Made Ready; Jonny D

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Queensryche

CENTER STAGE THEATER: EarthGang; Wynne; Jurdan Bryant

CITY WINERY: The Jimmy King Experience ft. Gritz and Jelly Butter

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: The Beach Boys

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Trampled by Turtles

MASQUERADE: The Wonder Years; Free Throw; Spanish Love Songs; Pool Kids (Heaven); Vale of Pnath; Wolf King; Good (Hell); PNTH; Sink or Swim; Wesson (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

TABERNACLE: Young Dolph

TERMINAL WEST: Brent Cobb

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: iyla

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Franklin Abbot; Moira & Friends

Thursday, February 27th

529: Dūci; Jr. Joy; Nina Garbus; Subutech

CENTER STAGE THEATER: EarthGang; Wynne; Jurdan Bryant

CITY WINERY: Andrea Gibson

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Lust; Metal McDonald

THE EARL: Country Westerns; Teddy & the Rough Riders; Sunset Pig

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Muriel Anderson

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Of Montreal; Lily’s Band; Swowce

MASQUERADE: Ingested; Visceral Disgorge; The Last Ten Seconds of Life (Purgatory)

MILLER THEATER (Augusta): Ashley McBryde

ROSWELL HISTORIC COTTAGE: Ed Roland & Friends; Grit and Grace; Francisco Vidal

ROXY: Trippie Redd

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Groove Moose; Free Hat; Manic Vision (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Thomas Søndergård; Håvard Gimse; Sherri Seiden; Andreas Landin

TABERNACLE: Rex Orange County

TERMINAL WEST: Om

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Sango

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Open Mic Jam

VENKMAN’S: Bradley Smith & Nelson Nolan

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Ben Wakeman

Friday, February 28th

529: Satyr; Challenger Deep; Cascadent

BELL AUDITORIUM (Augusta): Collective Soul

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Inner View; Calico Vision

CITY WINERY: Raheem DeVaughn

EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Country Westerns

FAT MATT’S: Swap Raw Deal

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Pylon Reenactment Society; Vision Video

FURNACE 41 (Jonesboro): El-Amin; Gyn Soaked Gypsies; Blackjack Mountain; Hill Blocks View

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Ashley McBryde; Morgan Wade

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Jeremy Wayne Dean

MASQUERADE: Cult of Luna; Emma Ruth Rundle; Intronaut (Heaven); Audrey Mika; Souly Had (Purgatory)

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Interstellar Echoes

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Justin Borgman

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Mount Royal; Lion and Co.; City Playground (upstairs); That 1 Guy (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Black Tiger Sex Machine

TERMINAL WEST: The Motet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Free Range; Tall as Pine; The Hax

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dan Deacon

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Eric Reed

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Brook Pridemore; Hark; Yankee Roses

Saturday, February 29th

529: Dead Speak; Murder Van; Rigorism; Beast Mode; Guillotine

AISLE 5: Little People

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Neaptide; Y’all; Pullover; Winded

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Andrew Santino

CITY WINERY: John Lodge

FAT MATT’S: The Trouble Tones

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Abbey Road LIVE!

GATE CITY BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Brennan Johnson

THE LOFT: bbno$

MASQUERADE: Spite; Varials; I AM; Orthodox; Dealer (Hell); Palehound; Adult Mom (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Caleb Lee Hutchinson; Jared Sanders

MILLER THEATER (Augusta): Tommy Emmanual

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Banks and Shane

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Other Brother; Sam Underwood (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Thomas Søndergård; Håvard Gimse; Sherri Seiden; Andreas Landin

TERMINAL WEST: The Motet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: The VIBErance

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Dan Deacon

THE VELVET NOTE (Alpharetta): Eric Reed

VENKMAN’S: The Sundogs

VINYL: Transviolet; Armors

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Matthew Kahler; Blackfoot Daisy; Aubrey Eisenman & the Clydes (4:30pm)

Soul Asylum photo by Jenn Devereaux.

