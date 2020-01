Get Out! January 13 – January 19

Monday, January 13th

529: Small; Fun Isn’t Fair; Lena Gardenia & the Mood Swings; Gabbie Rotts

CITY WINERY: David Broza

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

VISTA ROOM: Will Turpin; Carly Gibson

Tuesday, January 14th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Motion City Soundtrack

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Bromberg; Jordan Tice

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Underground Springhouse

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic; Ukulele Singalong Jam

Wednesday, January 15th

529: Sadie & the Ladies; More; Riboflavin; Blammo

CITY WINERY: Montell Jordon

EDDIE’S ATTIC: David Bromberg; Jordan Tice

FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam

Thursday, January 16th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Hardy; Sean Stemaly

529: The Cavemen; Mongo; The Bea Arthurs; Jesus Honey

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Klark Sound; Art Contest; Hi Rise

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Jesse Cook

CITY WINERY: Ann Nesby

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Yacht Rock Revue

MASQUERADE: Sam Be Yourself; Troyman; Caleb Colossus (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; David Coucheron

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Too Many Zooz

VENKMAN’S: The Landing Party

VICTORY NORTH (Savannah): Turkuaz; Neal Francis

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Killick; Viceroy Cyprian; Penn Bryce

Friday, January 17th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Love Tractor

529: Bigwig; SheHeHe; Reconciler

AISLE 5: MartyParty; Minx

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Gu Mikkoh

CITY WINERY: Moe Mitch

FAT MATT’S: The Rightous Bros.

THE HIGHLANDER: Fast and Loose; Eliminate Earth; The Supersonic Cocksuckers

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

MASQUERADE: Fendi P (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Hamell on Trial; Waking April

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Tyler Jarvis Band

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Nobody’s Darlings; Number 99; Snack Attack; Mike Mann

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Steep Canyon Rangers

VENKMAN’S: Kari Epps

VINYL: Nightly; The WLDLFE; Sawyer

VISTA ROOM: Kelly Hogan; W8ing4UFOs

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Jane Kramer and A.M. Rodriguez

Saturday, January 18th

529: Marlon Craft

AISLE 5: Saint Lord

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: MxPx

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matt Mayes

FAT MATT’S: Jet Back

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: Sparky and Rhonda Rucker

THE HIGHLANDER: Gutted Christ; Gutted Alive; Ecyptus; Aborning

GAINEY HALL & GALLERY (Serenbe): Caleb Caudle

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Turkuaz; Neal Francis

MASQUERADE: Maggie Schneider; Jack Marquis; Carter Hardin (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Billy Dean, Mo Pitney & Sylvia; Andrew Weaver

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Grant Green

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Gleam; Mayhayley’s Grave

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; David Coucheron

TABERNACLE: Grace Potter

TERMINAL WEST: Michal Menert; Late Night Radio

TIN ROOF CANTINA: gr8FLdüde & frenz

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

VINYL: Samoht; Devin Tracy

VISTA ROOM: Love Tractor; Magnapop

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Not Family Friendly Variety Show; Susan Ottzen (5pm)

Sunday, January 19th

CITY WINERY: Booker T. Jones

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

THE LOFT: Welshly Arms; The Unlikely Candidates; SCR

MASQUERADE: Blackalicious; Alex Bond (Hell); The Allen, Mack, Myers and Moore Band (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Scott Quinquagenerian

THE ROXY: Future; Lil Baby

TERMINAL WEST: Carbon Leaf; Red Wanting Blue; The Alternate Routes

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit; The March Divide

SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; David Coucheron

VISTA ROOM: Vintage Vixens

Kelly Hogan photo by Neko Case.

