Get Out! January 20 – January 26
Monday, January 20th
529: Sanity Please
FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith
MASQUERADE: Coalition DJs
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Neal Francis; GA-20
VINYL: Mykal Kilgore
Tuesday, January 21st
529: Control the Devastator; A Few Good Losers; Close Enough; Louis the Finger
CITY WINERY: Yuna
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Bailen
FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed
MASQUERADE: Why Not; Lowertown; Password:password (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bernadette Seacrest
TERMINAL WEST: American Authors; Magic Giant
VINYL: Run River North; New Dialogue
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic; Ukulele Singalong Jam
Wednesday, January 22nd
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): David Lowery
529: Lucifer; Savage Master; Overdose
CITY WINERY: Yuna
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Yarn
FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday
MASQUERADE: Tall Heights; Animal Years (Hell); Smile Empty Souls; VeryAlora; Spiral Crush; Days to Come; Stonelighter (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
TERMINAL WEST: Cory Wong
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
VINYL: J.I.
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam
Thursday, January 23rd
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cracker Duo
529: Sibyl; Mister Earthbound; Bleach Garden; Bog Monkey
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Dead South
CITY WINERY: Aida Rodriguez; April Macie; Chaunte Wayans
CLERMONT LOUNGE: A Slow Boat to China; Silver Tongue Devils; Another Sundown
THE EARL: Illiterate Light
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Clare Dunn
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Pip the Pansy; Stop Light Observations
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Good Graces
TERMINAL WEST: The Steel Woods
VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Latin Jazz Ensemble
Friday, January 24th
378: Kevn Kinney & Friends; Clay Harper
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Camper Van Beethoven; Eyelids; Daisy
529: Twins; Bustlé; CRT; Death Stair; Moze Pray
BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Ladrones; Toward Space
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Motels; Bow Wow Wow; When in Rome II
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Bewhy
CITY WINERY: Robben Ford
THE EARL: Jesse Malin
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Brother Bird
FAT MATT’S: The Rockoholics
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): CBDB; The Orange Constant
HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane
HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski
MASQUERADE: Between Dreams Sessions (Hell); Nascar Aloe; Bob Vylan; KIDSNEXTDOOR (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Vipers
TERMINAL WEST: Family & Friends
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Vices of Vanity; Them Fixes; Dixie Duncan
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Matoma; Two Friends
VENKMAN’S: The REMakes; Webster; Mystery Cassette
VINYL: Gabe Jones; Jude; Ayanna
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Donna and Ralph
Saturday, January 25th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cracker; John Cameron Mitchell w/ Eyelids & Peter Buck; Jesse Malin
529: The Carolyn; New Junk City; Princess; Rough Dreams
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Dead South
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Andrew Schulz
CITY WINERY: Eric Benet
THE EARL: Marco Benevento
FAT MATT’S: The Vipers
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Randy Rogers
HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Robert Earl Keen
MASQUERADE: Sleeping With Sirens; Set It Off; Belmont; Point North (Heaven); Dying in Designer; Lil Xtra; Mogli the Iceberg (Purgatory)
MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver; The Kris Youmans Band
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Electromatics
ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Alchemy Band
TERMINAL WEST: North Mississippi Allstars
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ian Campbell & the Recruits
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Ripe; The New Respects
VINYL: Shadow of Intent; Inferi; Signs of the Swarm; Brand of Sacrifice; Six
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Robert Lee Coleman
Sunday, January 26th
AISLE 5: Miniature Tigers; Katzu Oso
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Alex Guthrie
CITY WINERY: Eric Benet
FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe
MASQUERADE: Badflower; Dead Sara (Heaven); Danny Worsnop; Starbenders; Seven Year Witch (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dusty Ragtime & Novelties
SYMPHONY HALL: America
TERMINAL WEST: Phora
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Janie Rothfield Old Time Trio
