Get Out! January 20 – January 26

Monday, January 20th

529: Sanity Please

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

MASQUERADE: Coalition DJs

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Neal Francis; GA-20

VINYL: Mykal Kilgore

Tuesday, January 21st

529: Control the Devastator; A Few Good Losers; Close Enough; Louis the Finger

CITY WINERY: Yuna

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Bailen

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

MASQUERADE: Why Not; Lowertown; Password:password (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Bernadette Seacrest

TERMINAL WEST: American Authors; Magic Giant

VINYL: Run River North; New Dialogue

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic; Ukulele Singalong Jam

Wednesday, January 22nd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): David Lowery

529: Lucifer; Savage Master; Overdose

CITY WINERY: Yuna

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Yarn

FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday

MASQUERADE: Tall Heights; Animal Years (Hell); Smile Empty Souls; VeryAlora; Spiral Crush; Days to Come; Stonelighter (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

TERMINAL WEST: Cory Wong

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: J.I.

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam

Thursday, January 23rd

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cracker Duo

529: Sibyl; Mister Earthbound; Bleach Garden; Bog Monkey

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Dead South

CITY WINERY: Aida Rodriguez; April Macie; Chaunte Wayans

CLERMONT LOUNGE: A Slow Boat to China; Silver Tongue Devils; Another Sundown

THE EARL: Illiterate Light

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Clare Dunn

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Pip the Pansy; Stop Light Observations

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Good Graces

TERMINAL WEST: The Steel Woods

VENKMAN’S: Atlanta Latin Jazz Ensemble

Friday, January 24th

378: Kevn Kinney & Friends; Clay Harper

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Camper Van Beethoven; Eyelids; Daisy

529: Twins; Bustlé; CRT; Death Stair; Moze Pray

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Ladrones; Toward Space

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Motels; Bow Wow Wow; When in Rome II

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Bewhy

CITY WINERY: Robben Ford

THE EARL: Jesse Malin

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Brother Bird

FAT MATT’S: The Rockoholics

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): CBDB; The Orange Constant

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

MASQUERADE: Between Dreams Sessions (Hell); Nascar Aloe; Bob Vylan; KIDSNEXTDOOR (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Vipers

TERMINAL WEST: Family & Friends

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Vices of Vanity; Them Fixes; Dixie Duncan

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Matoma; Two Friends

VENKMAN’S: The REMakes; Webster; Mystery Cassette

VINYL: Gabe Jones; Jude; Ayanna

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Donna and Ralph

Saturday, January 25th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Cracker; John Cameron Mitchell w/ Eyelids & Peter Buck; Jesse Malin

529: The Carolyn; New Junk City; Princess; Rough Dreams

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: The Dead South

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Andrew Schulz

CITY WINERY: Eric Benet

THE EARL: Marco Benevento

FAT MATT’S: The Vipers

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Randy Rogers

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Robert Earl Keen

MASQUERADE: Sleeping With Sirens; Set It Off; Belmont; Point North (Heaven); Dying in Designer; Lil Xtra; Mogli the Iceberg (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver; The Kris Youmans Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Electromatics

ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Alchemy Band

TERMINAL WEST: North Mississippi Allstars

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ian Campbell & the Recruits

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Ripe; The New Respects

VINYL: Shadow of Intent; Inferi; Signs of the Swarm; Brand of Sacrifice; Six

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Robert Lee Coleman

Sunday, January 26th

AISLE 5: Miniature Tigers; Katzu Oso

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Alex Guthrie

CITY WINERY: Eric Benet

FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe

MASQUERADE: Badflower; Dead Sara (Heaven); Danny Worsnop; Starbenders; Seven Year Witch (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dusty Ragtime & Novelties

SYMPHONY HALL: America

TERMINAL WEST: Phora

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Janie Rothfield Old Time Trio

