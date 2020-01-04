Get Out! January 27 – February 2

Monday, January 27th

CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro

FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith

MASQUERADE: Roddy Ricch (Heaven); Mortiss; TOMB; Seregost (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Jazznouveau

Tuesday, January 28th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Beach Fossils; Negative Gemini

529: Royal Hounds NYC; Chubby & the Gang; Dinos Boys; Echelon

CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro

FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed

MASQUERADE: Black Flag (Hell); The Paranoyds; Surfbort; Upchuck (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Alex & Todd

STATE FARM ARENA: Tool

TABERNACLE: Armin van Buuren

TERMINAL WEST: Surf Curse

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic; Ukulele Singalong Jam

Wednesday, January 29th

529: Slow Crush; Grivo; Reverends; Fox Wound

CITY WINERY: Darlene McCoy

FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday

FOOD COURT: Beach Fossils; Negative Gemini; Lowertown

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Todd Snider; Chicago Farmer

MASQUERADE: Horse Jumper of Love (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

STATE FARM ARENA: Chance the Rapper

TERMINAL WEST: The Glorious Sons

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam

Thursday, January 30th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Mustache the Band

529: Mansell; My Modern Office; Sarah to Nine; Ozello

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Machine Head

CITY WINERY: Taj Mahal Trio; Rob Ickes; Trey Hensley

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

FLICKER BAR (Athens): Lydia Brambila; Sun Studies; Joshus Carpenter; Trauma Family

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Big Something; Andy Frasco; Kyle Ayers

THE LOFT: Thouxanbanfauni x TeejayX6

MASQUERADE: 96 Bitter Beings; The Native Howl (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Silkworm Smugglers

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Devil Makes Three

VENKMAN’S: Forever 78

VINYL: Shamarr Allen; Misnomoer

Friday, January 31st

529: Chris Gantry; The Last Tycoon; Gas Hound; DJ Virginia Derosa

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: All Night Drug Prowling Wolves

CITY WINERY: Tinsley Ellis

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mother’s Finest; Vintage Vixens

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): James Patrick Morgan

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

MASQUERADE: Motionless in White; Stick to Your Guns; Limbs (Heaven); Anamanaguci (Hell); Emily Wolfe (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Wasted Potential

SUNBRIMMER RECORDS: Trauma Family; Sun Studies; Joshua Carpenter

TERMINAL WEST: DMVU; TVBOO

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Disorder in the Court

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Spafford

VENKMAN’S: Mustache the Band

VISTA ROOM: Rezur

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: False Hearted Lovers

