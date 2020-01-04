Get Out! January 27 – February 2
Monday, January 27th
CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro
FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith
MASQUERADE: Roddy Ricch (Heaven); Mortiss; TOMB; Seregost (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Jazznouveau
Tuesday, January 28th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Beach Fossils; Negative Gemini
529: Royal Hounds NYC; Chubby & the Gang; Dinos Boys; Echelon
CITY WINERY: Jake Shimabukuro
FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed
MASQUERADE: Black Flag (Hell); The Paranoyds; Surfbort; Upchuck (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Alex & Todd
STATE FARM ARENA: Tool
TABERNACLE: Armin van Buuren
TERMINAL WEST: Surf Curse
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic; Ukulele Singalong Jam
Wednesday, January 29th
529: Slow Crush; Grivo; Reverends; Fox Wound
CITY WINERY: Darlene McCoy
FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday
FOOD COURT: Beach Fossils; Negative Gemini; Lowertown
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Todd Snider; Chicago Farmer
MASQUERADE: Horse Jumper of Love (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
STATE FARM ARENA: Chance the Rapper
TERMINAL WEST: The Glorious Sons
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam
Thursday, January 30th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Mustache the Band
529: Mansell; My Modern Office; Sarah to Nine; Ozello
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Machine Head
CITY WINERY: Taj Mahal Trio; Rob Ickes; Trey Hensley
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
FLICKER BAR (Athens): Lydia Brambila; Sun Studies; Joshus Carpenter; Trauma Family
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Big Something; Andy Frasco; Kyle Ayers
THE LOFT: Thouxanbanfauni x TeejayX6
MASQUERADE: 96 Bitter Beings; The Native Howl (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: The Silkworm Smugglers
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Devil Makes Three
VENKMAN’S: Forever 78
VINYL: Shamarr Allen; Misnomoer
Friday, January 31st
529: Chris Gantry; The Last Tycoon; Gas Hound; DJ Virginia Derosa
BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: All Night Drug Prowling Wolves
CITY WINERY: Tinsley Ellis
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Mother’s Finest; Vintage Vixens
HOBNOB (Brookhaven): James Patrick Morgan
HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski
MASQUERADE: Motionless in White; Stick to Your Guns; Limbs (Heaven); Anamanaguci (Hell); Emily Wolfe (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Wasted Potential
SUNBRIMMER RECORDS: Trauma Family; Sun Studies; Joshua Carpenter
TERMINAL WEST: DMVU; TVBOO
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Disorder in the Court
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Spafford
VENKMAN’S: Mustache the Band
VISTA ROOM: Rezur
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: False Hearted Lovers
