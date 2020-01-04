Get Out! January 6 – January 12
Monday, January 6th
529: Vangas; Sword II; Playtime; A Tower to the Stars
FAT MATT’S: Larry Griffith
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
TERMINAL WEST: Scarface
Tuesday, January 7th
529: Trauma City; MeeN; Kongokai; Corporal Quigg
EDDIE’S ATTIC: C.J. Chenier
FAT MATT’S: J.T. Speed
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic; Ukulele Singalong Jam
THE WORLD FAMOUS (Athens): Black Tusk; All Hell
Wednesday, January 8th
529: Rohna; Fury in Few; Juniper; Calm
CITY WINERY: A1A
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Ward Davis; Charles Wesley Godwin
FAT MATT’S: Art Holliday
MASQUERADE: Radkey; Howling Star; Conkrete God; The Relics (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bernadette Seacrest; Moira & Friends
Thursday, January 9th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Elijah Johnson
529: The Van Allen Belt; Cousin Dan; Sister Sai; Goodbye Galaxy
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
CITY WINERY: Jazz is Phish
FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Robert Spano; Jorge Federico Osorio
TERMINAL WEST: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Moses Mo & the Real Cool Band; Madame Vega; Carly Gibson
VENKMAN’S: Timeless ATL
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Lorelou; Bridget Leen
Friday, January 10th
529: Griever; Post Hunk; Chick Wallace; Coma Teeth
CITY WINERY: Cracker; Camper Van Beethoven
CRESCENT CITY TAVERN (Dalton): JessLee
THE EARL: Cicada Rhythm; The High Divers
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Patrick Davis
FAT MATT’S: Big C
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Rehab
THE HIGHLANDER: Embr; Dayglo Mourning; Dead Register
HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane
HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski
MASQUERADE: Runaway Gin (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Eddie 9V
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Richard Smith; The Vaudevillains; Kevin Ward
ROCK ‘N’ TACO (Roswell): Layne Denton Band
TABERNACLE: Slander
TERMINAL WEST: Magic City Hippies
TIN ROOF CANTINA: The Wax Throwbacks
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Zoso
VISTA ROOM: Freebird
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Auction House Letters; Chickens and Pigs
Saturday, January 11th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Nuclear Tourism; Motherfore; Murder the Mood
529: Britpop Dance Party
9016 SELBORNE LN (Serenbe): Kristin Andreasson
THE EARL: Ian McNabb; Kenny Howes
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Travis Meadows
FAT MATT’S: Kerry Hill Band
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Charlie Starr; Benji Shanks; Justin Brogdon
MASQUERADE: Atlanta Air Sex Championships (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Rainmen
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Merritt Ambrose; Jeff McClure
STATE FARM ARENA: Celine Dion
SYMPHONY HALL: ASO; Robert Spano; Jorge Federico Osorio
TERMINAL WEST: Phutureprimitive; An-Ten-Nae
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Pour Downs
Sunday, January 12th
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Travis Meadows
FAT MATT’S: Fat Back Deluxe
MASQUERADE: Monochromatic Black (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
VISTA ROOM: Ganesh Giri Jaya, Cleve Jones, Ansley Stewart & Khari Cabral Simmons
Related Articles