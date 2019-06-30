Get Out! July 1 – July 7

Monday, July 1st

CITY WINERY: Crissy Collins

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Betraying the Martyrs; Entheos; Within Destruction; Sentinels; Defying Decay (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: VYB; Broke Body; Grace Conley (upstairs); Matt Heckler; Casper Allen; Barb Carbon (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Silkworm Smugglers

Tuesday, July 2nd

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Claire Holley; Abe Partridge

MASQUERADE: Orthodox; Boundaries; Depressor; Sustenance; Living in Fear (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: OK Mayday; Mount Royal; Aquashade (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, July 3rd

529: Druid Lord; Internment; Guillotine; Overwhelmed

CITY WINERY: Angie Stone

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Pour Downs

MASQUERADE: Off Road Minivan; Blis; Sleep Dance; Pine Overcoat (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Matthew Curry (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Relics; Ashes to Omens; The Sound of Fire

STATE FARM ARENA: Hugh Jackman

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Waller Shop Band

Thursday, July 4th

529: The Vaginas; Mudtown; 10 Hit Combo; Close Enough; Symptoms

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Super Hooligan; Hell and Holler; Solar Lunartic; Supervillain (upstairs)

Friday, July 5th

529: Kedr Livanskiy

AISLE 5: Prophet Massive

CITY WINERY: Gritz & Jelly Butter; The Jimmy King Experience

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Rick Price

THE EARL: The Constellations; PLS PLS; JesusHoney

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Mayfield

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sunny South Blues Band; Magnolia Moon; Diablo Sandwich & the Dr. Peppers

FOX THEATRE: String Cheese Incident

MASQUERADE: Serosa (Hell); Moreland the Shooting; Lonelyouth; Panicwolf; Cascadent (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Wasted Potential; Nathan Nelson

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Grateful Shred

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Desorden Publico; Zelula; Rezur (upstairs); And Love; Indaskies; Rhythm Earth (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Hot Rod Walt & the Psycho Devilles; The Rocketz; Kitty Rose & the Ramblers; Slim & the Gems

STATE FARM ARENA: Jeff Lynne’s ELO

TABERNACLE: Eric B. and Rakim

TERMINAL WEST: CBDB

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Mr. EAZI

VENKMAN’S: Anthony David

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Tragic Love

Saturday, July 6th

529: Dead Register; Double Ferrari; Toro; Trauma City

AISLE 5: Roni Size

CITY WINERY: Kick

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jess Goggans & Friends

THE EARL: Little Tybee; ROTEM

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Austin Darnell; Brian Revels; The Murphs

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Hogslop String Band; Packway Handle Band; Grassland; The Welfare Liners; Heart of Pine; Redstone Ramblers; Adam Klein & the Wild Fires; Norma Rae; BorderHop 5; Mermaid Motor Lounge

FOX THEATRE: String Cheese Incident

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): New Man; Buzzards of Fuzz; Pickled Holler; Booty Boyz (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Bucky Lastard; Drink Drank PUNK; The Breaknecks

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock; Bill Sheffield

RAY’S (Killer Creek): Lilac Wine

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Big Deal Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Potch (upstairs); Cougar Sweat; Early Brunch; Good Fires (downstairs)

STAR BAR: El Star Barrio

SUNTRUST PARK: Awolnation; Cold War Kids

TERMINAL WEST: JAZZ IS PHSH

VENKMAN’S: Ike Stubblefield; Matt Wauchope & Terrence Prather

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat & Sam Aranson; Cassell Family Duo (2pm)

Sunday, July 7th

CITY WINERY: Julie Dexter

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild

MASQUERADE: Charly Bliss; Emily Peo (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami and Dave

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Kaycie Satterfield; Sarah Jordan; Billy Stonecipher; Elijah Johnston

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Cheyhawwt; CURM; Harandir the Grey; Christian Munro (downstairs)

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Tucker Station & Friends; Smoke Rise

