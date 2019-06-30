Get Out! July 1 – July 7
Monday, July 1st
CITY WINERY: Crissy Collins
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic
MASQUERADE: Betraying the Martyrs; Entheos; Within Destruction; Sentinels; Defying Decay (Hell)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: VYB; Broke Body; Grace Conley (upstairs); Matt Heckler; Casper Allen; Barb Carbon (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy
VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Silkworm Smugglers
Tuesday, July 2nd
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Claire Holley; Abe Partridge
MASQUERADE: Orthodox; Boundaries; Depressor; Sustenance; Living in Fear (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: OK Mayday; Mount Royal; Aquashade (downstairs)
STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic
Wednesday, July 3rd
529: Druid Lord; Internment; Guillotine; Overwhelmed
CITY WINERY: Angie Stone
EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Pour Downs
MASQUERADE: Off Road Minivan; Blis; Sleep Dance; Pine Overcoat (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Matthew Curry (downstairs)
STAR BAR: The Relics; Ashes to Omens; The Sound of Fire
STATE FARM ARENA: Hugh Jackman
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Waller Shop Band
Thursday, July 4th
529: The Vaginas; Mudtown; 10 Hit Combo; Close Enough; Symptoms
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Super Hooligan; Hell and Holler; Solar Lunartic; Supervillain (upstairs)
Friday, July 5th
529: Kedr Livanskiy
AISLE 5: Prophet Massive
CITY WINERY: Gritz & Jelly Butter; The Jimmy King Experience
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Rick Price
THE EARL: The Constellations; PLS PLS; JesusHoney
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Mayfield
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sunny South Blues Band; Magnolia Moon; Diablo Sandwich & the Dr. Peppers
FOX THEATRE: String Cheese Incident
MASQUERADE: Serosa (Hell); Moreland the Shooting; Lonelyouth; Panicwolf; Cascadent (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Wasted Potential; Nathan Nelson
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Grateful Shred
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Desorden Publico; Zelula; Rezur (upstairs); And Love; Indaskies; Rhythm Earth (downstairs)
STAR BAR: Hot Rod Walt & the Psycho Devilles; The Rocketz; Kitty Rose & the Ramblers; Slim & the Gems
STATE FARM ARENA: Jeff Lynne’s ELO
TABERNACLE: Eric B. and Rakim
TERMINAL WEST: CBDB
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Mr. EAZI
VENKMAN’S: Anthony David
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Tragic Love
Saturday, July 6th
529: Dead Register; Double Ferrari; Toro; Trauma City
AISLE 5: Roni Size
CITY WINERY: Kick
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Jess Goggans & Friends
THE EARL: Little Tybee; ROTEM
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Austin Darnell; Brian Revels; The Murphs
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Hogslop String Band; Packway Handle Band; Grassland; The Welfare Liners; Heart of Pine; Redstone Ramblers; Adam Klein & the Wild Fires; Norma Rae; BorderHop 5; Mermaid Motor Lounge
FOX THEATRE: String Cheese Incident
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): New Man; Buzzards of Fuzz; Pickled Holler; Booty Boyz (rooftop)
THE HIGHLANDER: Bucky Lastard; Drink Drank PUNK; The Breaknecks
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock; Bill Sheffield
RAY’S (Killer Creek): Lilac Wine
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Big Deal Burlesque
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Potch (upstairs); Cougar Sweat; Early Brunch; Good Fires (downstairs)
STAR BAR: El Star Barrio
SUNTRUST PARK: Awolnation; Cold War Kids
TERMINAL WEST: JAZZ IS PHSH
VENKMAN’S: Ike Stubblefield; Matt Wauchope & Terrence Prather
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat & Sam Aranson; Cassell Family Duo (2pm)
Sunday, July 7th
CITY WINERY: Julie Dexter
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Boomers Gone Wild
MASQUERADE: Charly Bliss; Emily Peo (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami and Dave
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Kaycie Satterfield; Sarah Jordan; Billy Stonecipher; Elijah Johnston
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Cheyhawwt; CURM; Harandir the Grey; Christian Munro (downstairs)
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Tucker Station & Friends; Smoke Rise
