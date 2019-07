Get Out! July 15 – July 21

Monday, July 15th

CITY WINERY: John Driskell Hopkins

THE EARL: Drugdealer; Maraschino

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

MASQUERADE: Chris Webby; Jarren Benton; Locksmith; Echo; Chez; BrownPaperBag (Hell); Gold Route; Tranquility; Eager Lungs; Another Year Unknown (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Rob Morton

Tuesday, July 16th

CITY WINERY: Christian Scott

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Steve Conn

MASQUERADE: Light the Torch; Moon Tooth; Challenger Deep (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mickey Abraham

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Village Sticks; Old Sweater; Farewell Tour (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TABERNACLE: PRETTYMUCH

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, July 17th

CITY WINERY: Karla Harris

THE EARL: Stef Chura; French Vanilla

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angie Aparo; Granville Automatic; Max Stalling & Heather Stalling

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Grant Cowan Jazz Trio

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Bohannons; Kelley Swindall; Jay Gonzalez (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Xylø (Hell); SCR; Twiceyoung; The Sagas; Fire in Few (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Landt; Hit Lizard; Sojourn (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Oello; Georgia Dish Boys; Joe Cat; Bo Orr

TERMINAL WEST: Bill Callahan

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Sam’s Bluegrass Jam

Thursday, July 18th

CITY WINERY: Moe Mitch

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Perpetual Groove Acoustic Trio (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Summer Salt; Dante Elephante; Motel Radio (Hell); Eyes Set to Kill; Set to Stun; Vagrants; The Keepsake (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Minos the Saint

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tyler Goforth Band; Mango Season; The Cal Brown Quartet (upstairs); Tyler Lee Frush; Foster; Lauren Anderson (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Alias Patrick Kelly

TERMINAL WEST: Man Man; Rebecca Black

VENKMAN’S: Bona Marra; Justin Kerenyi

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Andy Browne Troupe

Friday, July 19th

40 WATT (Athens): Ryne Meadow; Honeychild; Greg

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Howard Jones

CITY WINERY: Chinua Hawk

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Courtney Patton

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Holy Grail; Striker; Bewitcher; Paladin

THE EARL: Ultrababyfat; Alternative Champs; The Husbians

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Pussywillows; Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Sensational Sounds of Motown

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Man Man; Rebecca Black (theater)

MASQUERADE: Long Beach Dub Allstars; The Aggrolites; Mike Pinto (Heaven); Icon for Hire (Hell)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Neal McCoy

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami Gone Bananas; Nathan Nelson

PARK TAVERN: Electric Avenue

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Lauren Morrow; Have Gun Will Travel; Zach Schmidt (upstairs); Ria 706; C Blaq; Breallwood Blackk; C. Ali (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Spoondogs; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks; Bero Bero; Deadly Lo-Fi

SYMPHONY HALL: Kirk Franklin

TERMINAL WEST: Runaway Gin

VENKMAN’S: Party on the Moon; The Coonhounds

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Canyon Ladies

Saturday, July 20th

40 WATT (Athens): Cannon and the Boxes; Max Marshall; Ozello

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Ru Paul’s Drag Race

CITY WINERY: Chinua Hawk

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Alexandra Kay

THE EARL: Neighbor Lady; Material Girls; Gustaf; Karaoke; Pike Co.

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone & Linda Bolley; Morgan Wade

FIRST EXISTENTIALIST CONGREGATION: The Radio Rangers; Redwine Jam

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Strawberry Flats

FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATER (Peachtree City): Spin Doctors; 10,000 Maniacs

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Chad Prather (theater); Human Resources; Chris Wilcox; Booty Boyz (rooftop)

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Iron Maiden

MASQUERADE: L.A. Guns (Hell); Cayucas; Cape Francis (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rainmen; Bill Sheffield

RAY’S (Killer Creek): Will Scruggs Trio

THE ROXY: The Baseball Project (5pm)

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Student Driver; Strumbrush; Hippodrome (upstairs); The Head; The Titos; Me Me Me (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

VENKMAN’S: Lady and the Champ

VINYL: Emily Wolfe

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Jason Bible; A.M. Rodriguez; Brandon Nelson McCoy; Corner Pocket Quartet (2pm)

Sunday, July 21st

529: Nasty Savage; Tombstone; Nemesis; Murder Van

AISLE 5: Julia Holter

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Ana Barbara

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Sylvia

THE EARL: Tag Team; Dang Dang Dang

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jerry Castle; Bryan Haraway; Spinster

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Isaac Byrd Jr.

MASQUERADE: Echo Black; Optic Oppression; Ravel (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami and Dave

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Songwriters Open Mic

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Styrofoam Turtles; Fury in Few; Visc (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: Phish for Kids

VENKMAN’S: Nick and Tim

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Jazz Standard w/ Sweet Lu Olotosin

