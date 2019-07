Get Out! July 22 – July 28

Monday, July 22nd

529: Peelander Yellow; Musuki Aruvavo Lee; Johnk Wray

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Third Eye Blind; Jimmy Eat World; Ra Ra Riot

CITY WINERY: Louis Prima Jr.

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: Gordon Lightfoot

THE EARL: Davila 666; Gentleman Jesse

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Jimbo Mathus

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Jeff Crosby & the Refugees (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Hallow Point; Shrine; Don’t Shoot the Messenger; Winter is Coming; Kings Peak (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Roof; Toxic Foxtrot; Kaleb Garrett (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Silkworm Smugglers

Tuesday, July 23rd

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Hellyeah

CITY WINERY: Bettye LaVette

THE EARL: Spotlights; Vampyre

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Melissa Gottlieb

MASQUERADE: Miss May I; The Word Alive; Afterlife; Thousand Below (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Ian Calk; Jeff Ruby; John Bradley (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

TABERNACLE: The Try Guys

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, July 24th

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Daniel Sloss

CITY WINERY: Myrna Clayton

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Nefesh Mountain; Davis Nix

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Caroline Aiken Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Ex Hex; Spider Bags; Nihilist Cheerleader (theater); Blunt Bangs; Jay Gonzalez (rooftop)

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Nelly; TLC; Flo Rida

MASQUERADE: Covet; Vasudeva; Holy Fawn; Crispen Wah (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Frank Mayson; ProtéJay; SAJÉ; Dakota Deshon (downstairs)

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Greg Carey

Thursday, July 25th

CITY WINERY: Amy Black

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Bigfoot; Coffin Hunter; Twisty Cats

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Ty Manning, Scott Low & Clay Leverett

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Bottle Rockets

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Leaving Countries; Parker Oliver; The Afternoon Racoons

MASQUERADE: Together Pangea; Tijuana Panthers; Ultra Q (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jake La Botz; Acoustic Meltdown (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ Boss Jonesy

VENKMAN’S: The Landing Party

Friday, July 26th

529: A Drug Called Tradition; Nest Egg; A Tower to the Stars

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Muscadine Bloodline

CITY WINERY: Miki Howard

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Georgia Rae Family Band

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Prince Daddy; The Hyena; Retirement Party; The Obsessives

THE EARL: Ex Hex; Spider Bags; The Preakness

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Travelin’ McCourys

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Harvest Moon

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Carver Commodore (rooftop)

GREEN AT CITY SPRINGS (Sandy Springs): Big Sam’s Funky Nation

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Luke Bryan

MASQUERADE: Control the Devastator; SIX; A Legacy Unwritten; Manhack; Scorched Moon; Septarian; Odd Squad; Amune; The Ancient Void (Hell); Roots of a Rebellion; Kaya’s Embrace (Purgatory)

MONROE COUNTY FINE ARTS CENTER (Forsyth): Don McLean

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rib Shack Lady; Nathan Nelson

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Dapo Dina

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Runnin’ Down a Dream; Freebird (upstairs); Seven Spires; Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors; Space Giants; Soda Jerks (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: TWRP; The Protomen

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Sylvia Rose Novak

Saturday, July 27th

529: Wayfarer; Falls of Rauros; Obsolescence; Tomarum

CITY WINERY: Bob Baldwin ft. Lori Williams

COBB ENERGY CENTRE: ABBA: The Concert

CRAZY BULL (Macon): The Vegabonds

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Preachervan

THE EARL: Swearin’; Mike Krol

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Brian Buckmaster & Jason Manns; Billy Moran; Paul Carella & Hayden Lee; Ian Haddock; Matt Ryczek

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison

FREDERICK BROWN JR. AMPHITHEATER (Peachtree City): Bacon Brothers

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Je Suis France; Shy Layers; Bugs Eat Books; Booty Boyz (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: SUN // SEED; Manhack; Subdivisions

MASQUERADE: Nina Sky; Tomasa Del Real; La Goony Chonga; Kibi James; Karina Es Mia; Felicita; Anomina; Hourglass

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): Ernie Haase and Signature Sound; The Diplomats

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings; Bill Sheffield

RAY’S (Killer Creek): Lilac Wine

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): The Murphs; BJ Wilbanks Band; Wyatt Espalin

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Lily Rose; Richlove; Mitch Clark (upstairs); Young Driver; The Hearsay; Whistler’s Lane; The Two’s; Alex Brashaw (downstairs)

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Two Fingers

VENKMAN’S: Flannel Nation; Flies in the Vasoline

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Frank Hamilton Recital; Daniel Markham (5pm)

Sunday, July 28th

CITY WINERY: Tortured Soul

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Angel Snow; Elenowen; Bob Sima

THE LOFT: Mozzy; AllBlack; Lil Poppa

MASQUERADE: Stevie Miles; Sinizter; TrvpBeez; Cashonable; Superbia; Mi$ta 420 (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami and Dave

TERMINAL WEST: We Were Promised Jetpacks

VENKMAN’S: Forever ‘78

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Caleb Warren; Miguel Olascuaga (12pm)

