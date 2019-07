Get Out! July 8 – July 14

Monday, July 8th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Carlinhos Maia Em Fiquei Famoso

CITY WINERY: Oleta Adams

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters Open Mic

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Calliope Musicals; NSM (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Mayday Parade; State Champs; Stand Atlantic; worlds greatest dad (Heaven)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

STATE FARM ARENA: Rob Thomas; Abby Anderson

TERMINAL WEST: Yeasayer

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Silkworm Smugglers

Tuesday, July 9th

529: Paralyzer; Wash; Swingset; Highriders

CITY WINERY: Jane Monheit

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Brother Band; Danny Leggett; Carter Home

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Pink Stones; Georgia Dish Boys; Little Gold (rooftop)

LAKEWOOD AMPHITHEATRE: Wiz Khalifa; French Montana; Playboi Carti; Moneybagg Yo; Chevy Woods; DJ Drama

MASQUERADE: The Maine; The Wonder Years; Mom Jeans; Just Friends (Heaven); Distinguisher; Ghost Key; Wiltwither; City of Ruins (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tease Tuesday Burlesque

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Lena Gardinea and the Mood Swings; Infamous Hitlist; Broken Meter (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, July 10th

529: Lesser Glow; Dayglo Mourning; Stoneman; Dead Vibes Ensemble

AISLE 5: The Marias

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Train; Goo Goo Dolls; Allen Stone

ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN: The Wood Brothers

CITY WINERY: The Kipper Jones Experience; Icarus Movement; The Black Bettys

THE EARL: WAND; Dreamdecay; Shepherds

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Wood & Wire; Max Gomez

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Flying Fish Cover; Immaterial Possession; Lydia Brambila; Satisfiers of Alpha Blue; Z (rooftop)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Undead Viking Mafia; Treephort; Them Fantasies; Picture Perfect Skylines (downstairs)

STAR BAR: The Grey A; Graduates Rise; Year of October

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mutant County Line

Thursday, July 11th

THE BASEMENT: Sanctuary; Ghost Ship Octavius; Halcyon Way; Prime Mover

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Genessa & the Selena Experience

CITY WINERY: Taylor Hicks

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Wood & Wire

THE EARL: Abby GoGo; Mathis Hunter Band; Thousandaire

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Sinclair; John Baumann

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Minglewood

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): DJ Osmose; TJ Oscar (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Myster Skulls; Phangs; Snowblood (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Josh Nolan

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Jackie Venson (upstairs); Erika JaNae; Elisabeth Beckwitt; Tyler Jarvis (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Galactic Engineers of Magnetic Sounds; Reptile Room

STATE FARM ARENA: New Kids on the Block; Salt-N-Pepa; Tiffany; Debbie Gibson; Naughty by Nature

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue Unplugged

VINYL: PRXZM; Party Nails; Rodes Rollins

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Aviva and the Flying Penguins

Friday, July 12th

529: USNEA; CHRCH; Vale; Canopy; Benthopelagic

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE (Alpharetta): Luke Combs; Cody Johnson; Ray Fulcher

CITY WINERY: Dave Hollister

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Circus No. 9

THE EARL: Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics; Elijah Jones & the Tenderness

EDDIE’S ATTIC: John Berry

ELLIOTT STREET DELI & PUB: All the V Words; Ghetto Blasters

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Grains of Sand

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Night Glitter (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Bless the Dead; Baker Street; Septarian; Kamikaze Zombie

MASQUERADE: Trap Karaoke (Heaven); Iann Dior (Hell); Khemmis; Cloak; The Figurant (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Stoney Brooks; Nathan Nelson

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Chi-Town Transit Authority

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Deep Shag; Rare Birds; Glen Pridgen Band (upstairs); DiP; PimpTrizkit; Michael Myerz (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Leela James

TERMINAL WEST: Built to Spill

VENKMAN’S: Yacht Rock Revue

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Josephine Johnson & Morgan Rowe

Saturday, July 13th

AISLE 5: Jacob Lee

CITY WINERY: Departure

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine & the Rain

DRUNKEN UNICORN: Rarity; Anyone Anywhere; Meet Me at the Altar

THE EARL: Get Up Kids; Great Grandpa

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Holman Autry Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Booty Boys (rooftop)

THE HIGHLANDER: Southern Ska Syndicate; BSOL; The Sideburners

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Allman Brothers Tribute; Bill Sheffield

RAY’S (Killer Creek): Lilac Wine

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Junior Ascanio; Chris Moorman

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Gurufish; The Longshot Saints (upstairs); The Endangered Species; Too Many Peachtree Streets; Sick Ride; The Bluebird Two; James Worsham (downstairs)

SOUTHERN GROUND AMPHITHEATRE (Fayetteville): Amy Grant

STAR BAR: Princess; The Jays; The Carolyn; Word Problems; Light Sequence

TERMINAL WEST: Built to Spill

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: The Connells

VENKMAN’S: The Dirty Doors; Questionable at Best

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Throckmorton Uke Band & Friends

Sunday, July 14th

529: Black Tusk; Tomb Mold; Superstition; Old Thrones

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Anberlin

CHASTAIN PARK AMPHITHEATRE: Young the Giant; Fitz and the Tantrums; COIN

CITY WINERY: Ashlee Haze

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Emi Sunshine

THE EARL: Amyl & the Sniffers; Dinos Boys; Upchuck

EDDIE’S ATTIC: The Cleverlys

HERITAGE GREEN (Sandy Springs): Departure

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar; Swami and Dave

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Songwriters Open Mic

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Hollis Brown; Tyler Key Band (upstairs); Ashley Heath & Her Heathens; Pickxen; Death Beard (downstairs)

VINYL: Janine

