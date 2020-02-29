Get Out! March 2 – March 8
Monday, March 2nd
529: A Deer a Horse; Twin Criminal; Naw; New Bedlam
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Thomas Hinds; Dennis Caravello; Tim Moore (downstairs)
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Open Mic
Tuesday, March 3rd
529: Volcandra; Obsolescence; Subdivisions; The Ancient Voi
CITY WINERY: Leonard Julien & Mr. Jonz
THE EARL: The Cowboys; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks; Post Hunk
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Che Apalache
INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Post Malone
THE LOFT: Lucki
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Bones of JR Jones (downstairs)
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic
Wednesday, March 4th
529: FEA; Howling Star; Lethal Tender; Horrible Idea
CITY WINERY: Zoe Keating
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Che Apalache
RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Trevor Wallace
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam; Moira & Friends
Thursday, March 5th
529: Sir Pap x Eddie Jones; Visibly in Flight; Everyone’s Homie
AISLE 5: Trigger Hippy
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Lil TJay
CITY WINERY: Dar Williams; Heather Maloney
CONGRESS STREET SOCIAL CLUB: The High Divers; Neighbor Lady; Acid Carousel
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): The Bart Crow Band
THE EARL: Lovelorn; Motherfucker; More; Tiny Scissors
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tom Rush
EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Elf Power; Linqua Franqa; Dope Knife
FOX THEATRE: Jacquees
FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): The Hughes Taylor Band
GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Interstellar Echoes; Frankly Scarlet
THE JINX (Savannah): Omni; The Cowboys; MammaBear; Donna Savage
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings
PERRY LANE HOTEL (Savannah): The Harmaleighs
ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Andrew Brothers
SERVICE BREWING CO. (Savannah): Honey Island Swamp Band; Ben Sparaco & the New Effect; Clouds & Satellites
SHIPS OF THE SEA MUSEUM (Savannah): The Bones of J.R. Jones; Tall Tall Trees; Country Mice
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Reina del Cid (upstairs); Coletta; Duro; Identikit (downstairs)
TERMINAL WEST: The Districts; And the Kids
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Arlo Guthrie; Folk Uke
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Randy Steele; Todd Sargent
Friday, March 6th
529: Wieuca; Chick Wallace; Heffner; Hi-Rise; Hayride; Harry Carey
AISLE 5: Bendigo Fletcher; Peeko
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Rumours
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Devin Townsend; Haken; The Contortionist
CITY WINERY: Keke Wyatt
CLUB ONE (Savannah): Argonaut & Wasp; Forrest Isn’t Dead; Home Body
CONGRESS STREET SOCIAL CLUB: Courier Club; Jaialai; Early Branch; Palace Doctor; Sham; Dustin Price
THE EARL: Pleasure Club; Darling Machine
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristen Englenz; Dan Rodriguez
EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Corridor; Deeper; Honey Cutt
THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Red Clay Straws
FOX THEATRE: Celtic Woman
HIGH MUSEUM: DJ Dusei Da Great; DJ QMixx
THE HIGHLANDER: Another Sundown; Ghosthead
HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane
HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski
THE JINX (Savannah): Palm Palm; Glove; Shaken Nature
LAZY LLAMA CANTINA: Jon Lorentz
THE LOFT: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus; The Keepsake; Misty Eyed; Battle of Heart & Mind
MASQUERADE: Soulfly; Toxic Holocaust; Sergio Michel; SystemHouse; Sidework Syndicate; Torn Soul; Sugar Virus (Hell); Netherfriends; Beregard; Yung Mono; Jam the Act (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Robert Lee Coleman
ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Justin Borman Band
SERVICE BREWING CO. (Savannah): The Nude Party; Daniel Romano; Sam Doores Band; The Pink Stones
SHIPS OF THE SEA MUSEUM (Savannah): Shovels & Rope; Jeremie Albino; Parker Gispert
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: ConKrete God; The Warsaw Clinic; Solar Lunartic (downstairs)
STATE FARM ARENA: Nick Cannon
TERMINAL WEST: Lucero
TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (Savannah): DeVotchKa; Ohmme
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Trixie Mattel
VENKMAN’S: Lauren Morrow
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Hibbs Family Band; Tyler Key; Skunkweed JuJu
Saturday March 7th
40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Daniel Lee; Other Side of Homer; Cole Meaders
529: Five-Eight; Ambulette; Big Fish Ensemble; Loud Humans; RMBLR; Bad Mother; Fixed Faces
ATLANTIC STATION: Coast Guard; DJ Qtip (12pm)
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Big Head Todd & the Monsters
CITY WINERY: Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
CLUB ONE (Savannah): Dot.s; Bero Bero; Death Hags
CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Alex Guthrie
THE EARL: Pleasure Club; NRCSSST
EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mike Killeen; Kitty Snyder; Morgan Rowe; Rebecca Loebe
EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Kate Bollinger; Mind Shrine; Good Dog Nigel (3pm); Motherfolk; Bendigo Fletcher; Contour
HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser
INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Sturgill Simpson; Tyler Childers
THE JINX (Savannah): Damon & the Shitkickers; Red Clay Strays; Whiskey Wolves of the West (3pm) Illiterate Light; Nordista Freeze; Reverend Bro Diddley & the Hips
LLOYD’S: Andrea & Mud
THE LOST DRUID BREWERY: Marc Gunn
MASQUERADE: The Acacia Strain; Rotting Out; Creeping Death; Chamber; Fuming Mouth (Purgatory)
MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): T. Graham Brown; Jimmy Fortune; South of Nashville
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock
PARK TAVERN: DJ Keys Ñ Krates (3pm)
PERRY LANE HOTEL (Savannah): The Mobros
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins
ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Pink Zeppelin
SAVANNAH CIVIC CENTER: Lynyrd Skynyrd
SERVICE BREWING CO. (Savannah): The Districts; And the Kids; McLeod
SHIPS OF THE SEA MUSEUM (Savannah): CAAMP; Durand Jones & the Indications; Sir Woman
STATE FARM ARENA: Martin Lawrence
TERMINAL WEST: Lucero
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ralph Roddenberry
TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (Savannah): Seirra Ferrell; Tristen; S.D. Goodman
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Wire
VENKMAN’S: Jerome Newton & the Band Who Fell to Earth
WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat
ZIBA’S: Bonaventure Quartet
Sunday, March 8th
529: Joe Jack Talcum; Coolzey; Michael Myerz; Loony
THE BAKERY: LEYA
BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Jim Breuer
CENTER STAGE THEATER: Everglow
CITY WINERY: Keke Wyatt
CLASSIC CENTER (Athens): Celtic Woman
THE EARL: Today is the Day; The Obsessed; Old Thrones; Pulpit
MASQUERADE: Chris Lee; Camm; Des Monroe; Myke Grizzly (Purgatory)
NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar
SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Palm Palm; J Roddy; Parker Gispert (upstairs); MotherFolk; The Broken String Band (downstairs)
TABERNACLE: Ilana Glazer
TERMINAL WEST: Olivia O’Brien; Hey Violet
TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit
VENKMAN’S: Friday Jr.
VINYL: Sir Woman; Mansell
ZIBA’S: Jazz Jam Band
