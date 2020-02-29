Get Out! March 2 – March 8

Monday, March 2nd

529: A Deer a Horse; Twin Criminal; Naw; New Bedlam

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Thomas Hinds; Dennis Caravello; Tim Moore (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Open Mic

Tuesday, March 3rd

529: Volcandra; Obsolescence; Subdivisions; The Ancient Voi

CITY WINERY: Leonard Julien & Mr. Jonz

THE EARL: The Cowboys; Rude Dude & the Creek Freaks; Post Hunk

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Che Apalache

INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Post Malone

THE LOFT: Lucki

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Art Amok Poetry Slam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Bones of JR Jones (downstairs)

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, March 4th

529: FEA; Howling Star; Lethal Tender; Horrible Idea

CITY WINERY: Zoe Keating

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Che Apalache

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Trevor Wallace

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Bluegrass Jam; Moira & Friends

Thursday, March 5th

529: Sir Pap x Eddie Jones; Visibly in Flight; Everyone’s Homie

AISLE 5: Trigger Hippy

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Lil TJay

CITY WINERY: Dar Williams; Heather Maloney

CONGRESS STREET SOCIAL CLUB: The High Divers; Neighbor Lady; Acid Carousel

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): The Bart Crow Band

THE EARL: Lovelorn; Motherfucker; More; Tiny Scissors

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Tom Rush

EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Elf Power; Linqua Franqa; Dope Knife

FOX THEATRE: Jacquees

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): The Hughes Taylor Band

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Interstellar Echoes; Frankly Scarlet

THE JINX (Savannah): Omni; The Cowboys; MammaBear; Donna Savage

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

PERRY LANE HOTEL (Savannah): The Harmaleighs

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Andrew Brothers

SERVICE BREWING CO. (Savannah): Honey Island Swamp Band; Ben Sparaco & the New Effect; Clouds & Satellites

SHIPS OF THE SEA MUSEUM (Savannah): The Bones of J.R. Jones; Tall Tall Trees; Country Mice

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Reina del Cid (upstairs); Coletta; Duro; Identikit (downstairs)

TERMINAL WEST: The Districts; And the Kids

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Arlo Guthrie; Folk Uke

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Randy Steele; Todd Sargent

Friday, March 6th

529: Wieuca; Chick Wallace; Heffner; Hi-Rise; Hayride; Harry Carey

AISLE 5: Bendigo Fletcher; Peeko

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Rumours

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Devin Townsend; Haken; The Contortionist

CITY WINERY: Keke Wyatt

CLUB ONE (Savannah): Argonaut & Wasp; Forrest Isn’t Dead; Home Body

CONGRESS STREET SOCIAL CLUB: Courier Club; Jaialai; Early Branch; Palace Doctor; Sham; Dustin Price

THE EARL: Pleasure Club; Darling Machine

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristen Englenz; Dan Rodriguez

EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Corridor; Deeper; Honey Cutt

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Red Clay Straws

FOX THEATRE: Celtic Woman

HIGH MUSEUM: DJ Dusei Da Great; DJ QMixx

THE HIGHLANDER: Another Sundown; Ghosthead

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Anthony Crane

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Billy Florkowski

THE JINX (Savannah): Palm Palm; Glove; Shaken Nature

LAZY LLAMA CANTINA: Jon Lorentz

THE LOFT: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus; The Keepsake; Misty Eyed; Battle of Heart & Mind

MASQUERADE: Soulfly; Toxic Holocaust; Sergio Michel; SystemHouse; Sidework Syndicate; Torn Soul; Sugar Virus (Hell); Netherfriends; Beregard; Yung Mono; Jam the Act (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Robert Lee Coleman

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Justin Borman Band

SERVICE BREWING CO. (Savannah): The Nude Party; Daniel Romano; Sam Doores Band; The Pink Stones

SHIPS OF THE SEA MUSEUM (Savannah): Shovels & Rope; Jeremie Albino; Parker Gispert

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: ConKrete God; The Warsaw Clinic; Solar Lunartic (downstairs)

STATE FARM ARENA: Nick Cannon

TERMINAL WEST: Lucero

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (Savannah): DeVotchKa; Ohmme

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Trixie Mattel

VENKMAN’S: Lauren Morrow

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Hibbs Family Band; Tyler Key; Skunkweed JuJu

Saturday March 7th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Daniel Lee; Other Side of Homer; Cole Meaders

529: Five-Eight; Ambulette; Big Fish Ensemble; Loud Humans; RMBLR; Bad Mother; Fixed Faces

ATLANTIC STATION: Coast Guard; DJ Qtip (12pm)

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Big Head Todd & the Monsters

CITY WINERY: Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

CLUB ONE (Savannah): Dot.s; Bero Bero; Death Hags

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Alex Guthrie

THE EARL: Pleasure Club; NRCSSST

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mike Killeen; Kitty Snyder; Morgan Rowe; Rebecca Loebe

EL ROCKO LOUNGE (Savannah): Kate Bollinger; Mind Shrine; Good Dog Nigel (3pm); Motherfolk; Bendigo Fletcher; Contour

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser

INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Duluth): Sturgill Simpson; Tyler Childers

THE JINX (Savannah): Damon & the Shitkickers; Red Clay Strays; Whiskey Wolves of the West (3pm) Illiterate Light; Nordista Freeze; Reverend Bro Diddley & the Hips

LLOYD’S: Andrea & Mud

THE LOST DRUID BREWERY: Marc Gunn

MASQUERADE: The Acacia Strain; Rotting Out; Creeping Death; Chamber; Fuming Mouth (Purgatory)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): T. Graham Brown; Jimmy Fortune; South of Nashville

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Cody Matlock

PARK TAVERN: DJ Keys Ñ Krates (3pm)

PERRY LANE HOTEL (Savannah): The Mobros

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Shawn Mullins

ROCK N TACO (Roswell): Pink Zeppelin

SAVANNAH CIVIC CENTER: Lynyrd Skynyrd

SERVICE BREWING CO. (Savannah): The Districts; And the Kids; McLeod

SHIPS OF THE SEA MUSEUM (Savannah): CAAMP; Durand Jones & the Indications; Sir Woman

STATE FARM ARENA: Martin Lawrence

TERMINAL WEST: Lucero

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Ralph Roddenberry

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (Savannah): Seirra Ferrell; Tristen; S.D. Goodman

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Wire

VENKMAN’S: Jerome Newton & the Band Who Fell to Earth

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Mudcat

ZIBA’S: Bonaventure Quartet

Sunday, March 8th

529: Joe Jack Talcum; Coolzey; Michael Myerz; Loony

THE BAKERY: LEYA

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Jim Breuer

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Everglow

CITY WINERY: Keke Wyatt

CLASSIC CENTER (Athens): Celtic Woman

THE EARL: Today is the Day; The Obsessed; Old Thrones; Pulpit

MASQUERADE: Chris Lee; Camm; Des Monroe; Myke Grizzly (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Palm Palm; J Roddy; Parker Gispert (upstairs); MotherFolk; The Broken String Band (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Ilana Glazer

TERMINAL WEST: Olivia O’Brien; Hey Violet

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VENKMAN’S: Friday Jr.

VINYL: Sir Woman; Mansell

ZIBA’S: Jazz Jam Band

