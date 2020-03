Get Out! March 23 – March 29

Monday, March 23rd

529: Pathology; Pyrexia; Xeroderma; Enslaved by Apathy

AISLE 5: beabadoobee

CITY WINERY: Sinead O’Connor

THE EARL: Th’ Legendary Shack*Shakers; Slim Cessna’s Auto Club; Nikki & the Phantom Callers

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Chris Knight

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SYMPHONY HALL: Wynton Marsalis

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Acoustic Open Mic

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Sister Ivy

Tuesday, March 24th

529: Corridor; Deeper; Small Reactions

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): J Roddy Walston; Parker Gispert

MASQUERADE: Circa Survive; Polyphia; Gouge Away (Heaven); The Frights; The Happy Fits (Hell); Shopping; Automatic (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Tony Furtado Trio; Jordan McConnell & Leonard Podolak

TERMINAL WEST: Best Coast; Mannequin Pussy

VINYL: Sammy Miller and the Congregation

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, March 25th

529: Charlotte Dos Santos; Yang; Flwr Chyld

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Bacilos

CITY WINERY: NuSoul ATL; Cousin

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Black Label Society; Obituary; Lord Dying

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): North Mississippi Allstars

MASQUERADE: Origin; Beneath the Massacre; Defeated Sanity; The Noctambulant (Hell); Neffex (Purgatory)

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: The Supervillains; Mephiskapheles (upstairs); Password:Password; Quivers; Pony League; Book Club (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Mike Veal Band

VINYL: Stu Larsen

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: JazzNouveau

Thursday, March 26th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Tiny Moving Parts; Belmont; Capstan; Jetty Bones

529: Toadface; Smith.; Creighfish; Shakes

THE BASEMENT: Ringworm; High Command; Living in Fear; Dred

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Hot Chelle Rae

CITY WINERY: Howard Jones

CLERMONT LOUNGE: Dinos Boys; Anna Kramer & the Lost Cause; Half Hot

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Open Mic

THE EARL: The Commonheart; The Marsh

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Will Montgomery Duo

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Minnesota; Thelem; Eastghost; Thook

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Zoso

MASQUERADE: Kash Doll; Rubi Rose; Jucee Froot (Hell)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Laura Reed & Voodoo Krewe (upstairs); Szlachetka; Mando Saenz; Tim McNary (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: In This Moment; Black Veil Brides; Ded; Raven Black

TERMINAL WEST: Antibalas; Mdou Moctar

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Soccer Mommy

VENKMAN’S: The Atlanta Latin Jazz Orchestra

VINYL: Strung Like a Horse

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Erin Harkes

Friday, March 27th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): Lane Marie; Oh Jeremiah; Zac Crook

529: Damo Suzuki’s Network

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Blue Jazz

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Paula Poundstone

CITY WINERY: Lisa Fischer

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH (Woodstock): Zach Williams; We the Kingdom; Cain

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): Aubrie Sellers; Lillie Mae

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): Noah Cothern

HOBNOB (Perimeter): Lynnay Della Luce

LAZY LLAMA CANTINA: Joe Baia

MASQUERADE: Unknown Hinson (Hell); The Jacks (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Wasted Potential Brass Band

THE ROXY: Rend Collective

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Wild Adriatic; Frute; Tomatoband (upstairs); Lake Haven; American Trappist; McKenzie Jasper (downstairs)

TABERNACLE: Steve Aoki

TERMINAL WEST: Minnesota; Thelem; Eastghost; Thook

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Scam Likely; Big Murder; Thud Ehvul and His Advocates

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Tauk

VENKMAN’S: Parker Smith and the Bandwith

VINYL: Lauren Sanderson

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Yellow Dandies

ZIBA’S: Groove Master Brass Band

Saturday March 28th

40 WATT CLUB (Athens): The Brook and the Bluff

529: MSSV; Magnapop

9015 SELBORNE LANE (Serenbe): Grayson Capps; Molly Thomas

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Christopher Titus

CITY WINERY: Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): The Lovers

DULUTH TOWN GREEN: Big Sam’s Funky Nation; Joe Lasher; Lilac Wine; Wasted Potential Brass Band (12pm)

THE EARL: PLS PLS; Faithless Town; Stoplight Roses

ETOWAH RIVER PARK (Canton): Thunderstruck; Stone Temple Pirates; East Cobb School of Rock (12pm)

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Cadillac Three; Steve

HARGRAY CAPITOL THEATRE (Macon): The Core; Gimme Hendrix

THE HIGHLANDER: Maha Pralaya; Beast Mode; Overwhelmed

MASQUERADE: Mod Sun; 7715; New Hippys; Pablo Dylan; Aye B (Hell)

MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL (Bremen): The Bellamy Brothers; Judge Talford Band

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Electromatics

THE ROXY: Ricardo Montaner

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Siamese Dream; Colour and Shape; Doll Parts (upstairs); The Ides of June; Moses Mo; Oweda (downstairs)

SYMPHONY HALL: Alan Parsons Live Project

TERMINAL WEST: Susto

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Minnesota; Thelem; Eastghost; Thook

VENKMAN’S: Neon Queen

VINYL: John Vincent III

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Micah Cadwell

ZIBA’S: Kevin Wilson

Sunday, March 29th

529: Fotocrime; Fool’s Ghost; Null; Mirth of Moon

BOGGS SOCIAL & SUPPLY: Gunpowder Gray; Satanic Panic

CITY WINERY: Dave Simonett; Andrea von Kampen

CRIMSON MOON CAFÉ (Dahlonega): Doug Stone

ETOWAH RIVER PARK (Canton): East Cobb School of Rock; New Sensation; El Scorcho (12pm)

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Jeff Mosier & Friends

GROUND & POUND COFFEE (Alpharetta): Open Mic Jam (4pm)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

RED SKY TAPAS & BAR (Marietta): Mark Kovaly

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Nathan Coleberg; Jervis Campbell; Michah Iverson (downstairs)

TIN ROOF CANTINA: Risky Biscuit

VINYL: Meg Donnelly

ZIBA’S: Jazz Jam Band

