Get Out! May 27 – June 2

Monday, May 27th

529: Lord Dying; Year of the Cobra; Old Thrones

CITY WINERY: David Hyde; Zach Haines; Jon Oswald (patio); Nils Lofgren

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Songwriters’ Open Mic

FAT MATT’S: Dry White Toast

MASQUERADE: My Epic; Valleyheart (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Rob Flax; Jenn Cornell; Michelle Winters (upstairs); The Carolyn; The Canvas People; Shoegazers (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Rotknee’s Monday Night Comedy

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Silkworm Smugglers

Tuesday, May 28th

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Kristina Murray; Riley Downing

FAT MATT’S: Crosstown Allstars

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Hayride; Corey Fields

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Harlem River Noise

THE ROXY: David Gray

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: David McCoy; Elliott Blaufuss (downstairs)

STAR BAR: DJ MP3PO; DJ Quasi Mandisco

VENKMAN’S: Joe Gransden’s Jazz Jam

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Open Mic

Wednesday, May 29th

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Ari Lennox; Baby Rose; Mikhala Jene; Ron Gilmore

CITY WINERY: Mad Violinist; PRISCA; Sam King

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Mrs. Smith

FAT MATT’S: Frankie’s Blues Mission

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): The Canvas People; Jay Gonzalez (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Dread Mar I (Heaven); No Vacation; Okey Dokey (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Tyler Neal

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Zealyn; JST FRNDS: Reptile Room (upstairs); Songs from the Road Band (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Hot Ram; Space Coke

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Ryan Sheffield & the High Hills; Blake Rainey; Moira & Friends

Thursday, May 30th

CITY WINERY: JD & the Straight Shot

THE EARL: Dilly Dally

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; The Cerny Brothers

FAT MATT’S: Chickenshack

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Safari Williams; The Burning Peppermints; Blackfoot Gypsies; The Moonshine (rooftop)

MASQUERADE: Wilson; Disciples of Danger; Bucky Lastard (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Breeze Kings

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Mark Mulch Band; Liv Noelle

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Tragic City; Misnomer (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Fun Isn’t Fair; The Venus; Blanko; Matron

TABERNACLE: Countess Luanne

VENKMAN’S: Nick & Tim

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: The Waymores

Friday, May 31st

529: Rose Hotel; Chick Wallace; Palm Sunday; Sunset Pig

BUCKHEAD THEATRE: Drew Lynch

BUZZY’S GRILLE (Kennesaw): Garrett Wheeler

CENTER STAGE THEATER: Dababy

CITY SPRINGS (Sandy Springs): 7 Bridges Road

CITY WINERY: Vivian Green

THE EARL: 500 Songs for Kids

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Matthew Perryman Jones; Leah Blevins; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; The Cerny Brothers

FAT MATT’S: R&B Revue

THE FOUNDRY (Athens): Todd Cowart, Scott Brantley & Josh Bricker

GEORGIA THEATRE (Athens): Aceofdiemends; Brenae Clairese (rooftop)

HOBNOB (Brookhaven): David McPherson

HOBNOB (Midtown): Chip McGuire

MASQUERADE: New Found Glory; Real Friends; The Early November; Doll Skin (Heaven); Mickey Avalon; Dirt Nasty (Hell); Cub Sport; Minor Poet (Purgatory)

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: The Rib Shack Lady

RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY (Duluth): Amelia White; Kevin Gordon

THE ROXY: Coheed & Cambria; Mastodon; Every Time I Die

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Thomas Fountain; Chico & the Bear (upstairs); The Last Chance Riders; J.P. Blues Band (downstairs)

STAR BAR: Bad Spell; Paint Fumes; The Woolly Bushmen; Jonny & the Jumpmen; DJ Rod H

SWEETWATER BAR & GRILL (Duluth): Dark Bloom; The Breaks; The Lovebuzzard; The Breaknecks

TABERNACLE: Trey Anastasio Band

TERMINAL WEST: Clams Casino

VARIETY PLAYHOUSE: Betty Who

VINYL: Kevin Garrett; Minke

WALLER’S COFFEE SHOP: Michael C. Smith; Jason C. Waller

