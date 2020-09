Get Out! October 1 – October 15

Thursday, October 1st

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): The Andrews Brothers

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Skyler Saufley

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: David Ellis; Leah Belle Faser

Friday, October 2nd

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Hampton): Mt. Joy; flipturn

BLIND WILLIE’S: Leonard Blush

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Brent Cobb

HIGH CARD BREWING (Tucker): Swami Gone Bananas

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Eddie 9V

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Carolinacation; Priest of the Iron Ryche

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Grateful Dan

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Rod Hamdallah

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Joe Gransden & Kenny Banks

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Dave Scott

SERENBE MEADOW: ASO Beatles Tribute

SLOW POUR BREWING (Lawrenceville): Bennet Jackson

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Skyballs (5pm)

Saturday, October 3rd

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Hampton): Adventure Club

BLIND WILLIE’S: Eddie 9V

DRY COUNTY BREWING COMPANY (Kennesaw): Trevor Startt

FROM THE EARTH BREWING COMPANY (Roswell): Out of Control

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Nick and the Knacks; Nick & Mark; 2B&J (1pm)

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Nevermind; Synchronicity

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Honey & the King Bees

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Way Back Band

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Dave Scott

SERENBE MEADOW: ASO; Nmon Ford; Ronnita Miller; Latonia Moore; Morris Robinson; Russell Thomas

SLOW POUR BREWING (Lawrenceville): Brandon Shane Reeves

Sunday, October 4th

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Garrett Collins Project

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: Carly Burrus (4pm)

Monday, October 5th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, October 6th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

Wednesday, October 7th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Eddie 9V

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

SMITH’S OLDE BAR: Kitchen Dwellers (downstairs)

Thursday, October 8th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): 96replay

Friday, October 9th

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Hampton): Umphrey’s McGee

CALLANWOLDE FINE ARTS CENTER: Joe Gransden; Robin Lattimore

FERNBANK MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY: Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Max Eve

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Rock Force; Cash Unchained

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Jake Brown

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Eric Hogan

PONKO CHICKEN (Midtown): Lou Van Dora

THE ROXY: Rumours

SLOW POUR BREWING (Lawrenceville): Kenneth Kelly

STEADY HAND BEER CO.: gr8FLdüde

Saturday, October 10th

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Hampton): Umphrey’s McGee

BLIND WILLIE’S: Rae & the Royal Peacocks

BRICKHOUSE GRILLE & TAVERN (Newnan): Flying Buffaloes

CITY WINERY: Raul Malo

EDDIE’S ATTIC: Michelle Malone

IRONSHIELD BREWING (Lawrenceville): Max Eve

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Jeremy’s Ten; Cash Unchained

MATILDA’S (Alpharetta): BJ Wilbanks

MONKEY WRENCH BREWING (Suwanee): Nothing I Guess

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Nathan Morgan

PONKO CHICKEN (Decatur): Eric Hogan

SLOW POUR BREWING (Lawrenceville): Brian Atha & Jake O’Donnell

Sunday, October 11th

BLIND WILLIE’S: The Sitting Ducks

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Cash Unchained

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Uncle Sugar

Monday, October 12th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Lola’s Jam

Tuesday, October 13th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Swami

Wednesday, October 14th

NORTHSIDE TAVERN: Frankie’s Blues Mission

RED LIGHT CAFÉ: Gordon Vernick Quartet

Thursday, October 15th

MADLIFE STAGE & STUDIOS (Woodstock): Thomas Gabriel

